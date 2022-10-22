Early voting starts Monday

With the governor’s office and other state posts up for contention, turnout is expected to be heavy as early voting gets under way Monday for the November General Election.
Wharton County has 25,895 registered voters, according to the Wharton County Office of Elections Administration.
Key races include Congressional District 22 with incumbent Republican Troy Nehls facing Democratic challenger Jamie Kaye Jordan; Governor with incumbent Republican Greg Abbott facing Democrat Beto O’Rourke; Ag Commissioner with incumbent Republican Sid Miller facing Democrat Susan Hays; State Senate District 17 with Republican incumbent Joan Huffman facing Democratic challenger Titus Benson; and State Representative District 85 with Republican Stan Kitzman (victorious over incumbent Phil Stephenson during the Primary) facing off against Democrat Larry E. Baggett.
“We want everybody to come out and vote. I think a lot of people will be coming out for the governor’s race and the lieutenant governor’s race will pull people,” County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said.
During the 2018 mid-term election, 12,995 Wharton County voters cast ballots while in 2014 a total of 8,529 were marked. In this year’s primary, 4,734 Wharton County registered voters cast ballots.
About half of the 512 mail-in ballots sent out have already been returned with the deadline being receipt inside the elections office by no later than Nov. 8 with an Election Day postmark.
The county is anticipating poll watchers at many of the locations, according to Richter, who said these individuals can monitor basic operations at the poll, but may not speak with voters or stand in any area where they might be able to see what votes are being cast.
The only contested Wharton County positions are for two spots on the Louise ISD board. The Position 3 race pits Gary Yackel, Timothy Webb and Marco Munoz against one another while in Position 4 Tanya Thompson Bram, Jay Heard and David Menefee seek office.
All other county officials are returning unopposed.
El Campo – El Campo Library Mayor’s Room, 200 W. Church.
Wharton – Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam.
East Bernard – East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside.
Registered Wharton County voters can cast a ballot at any of the three polls during the early voting period.
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Oct. 28.
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in Wharton ONLY.
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in Wharton ONLY.
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 to Wednesday, Nov. 2.
• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 to Friday, Nov. 4.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 with 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at eight polling stations throughout Wharton County.
Have a photo identification card like a driver’s license with you when you visit a polling site. Not sure if you are registered? Check status at <https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do> at the Texas Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal.
