Louisiana is in the bull’s eye of the quickly-developing Hurricane Ida making its way to an anticipated Sunday night landfall.
Forecasters predict Ida may reach major hurricane strength before coming ashore.
The easterly trend, however, means Wharton County will see little more than showers from far outer bands, according to the emergency management offices.
Ida’s development in the southern gulf shows how quickly a disturbed weather area can go from anticipated drenching to major concern.
With some items already scarce in area grocery stores, residents are encouraged to prepare hurricane kits now and keep them stocked until the season ends Nov. 30. Kits include a minimum of three days food and water for all household members including pets, battery-operated lights, medications, first aid items and more.
The state recommends residents keep at least a half-tank of fuel in their cars, trucks, SUVs and other vehicles throughout hurricane season and as close to a full-tank as possible if storms threaten along with evacuation plans.
