El Campo’s donation bandit has been tracked down, but exactly how many times he may have targeted local charity bins is unknown.
The Second Time Around Retail store, 1825 N. Mechanic, contacted El Campo police in late January when its newly enhanced security system picked up images of a donation-grabbing thief.
The man allegedly returned multiple times to pickup an assortment of items dropped off at the store site on weekends with the intent of going to the retail store.
They didn’t make it there and, because the stolen items hadn’t been sorted or documented, store officials can only guess at what was lost.
The suspect, Alfred Arrambide, 61, of 1006 Ave. C was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 on a single warrant for theft under $750.
The stolen items weren’t recovered, according to El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban.
Authorities believe they may have been sold to other resale type stores in the general area.
No other suspects have been listed in the case.
Second Time Around Resale is a charity organization with seven developmentally-disabled workers on site each day.
Use the drop boxes when making donations there, especially on weekends, Second Time Around officials urge.
“We’ve got a lot of cameras out now,” Crystal Munoz told the Leader-News, adding they were initially placed to address citizens using the donation site as a dumping ground.
Arrambide posted a $2,000 bond and was released from the Wharton County Jail Saturday, Feb. 5.
