A 30-plus year law enforcement veteran who has spent a lifetime calling El Campo home received council’s enthusiastic support Monday as the city’s next police chief.
David Marcaurele officially starts Thursday, June 1, but is already working with Interim Chief Terry Stanphill to ensure a smooth transition.
The last time El Campo hired a police chief rather than promoted one from its ranks was in 1946 when the department was founded and Walter Broadus was hired to lead it.
“I’m excited about coming and being a part of this police department,” Marcaurele told council, adding his thanks to the interview team comprised of Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar, Stanphill, City Manager Courtney Sladek and Assistant City Manager Rene Garcia.
“It’s a great opportunity. I’ve lived here my entire career,” he said. “I’ll spend the next week or so studying policy and visiting with employees to make an assessment.”
Marcaurele, a former Wharton County Sheriff’s chief deputy, won’t have to move here and won’t have to get to know the area, he grew up here. He graduated from El Campo High School in 1981 and has continued to live here, despite holding posts in the Sugar Land Police Department, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and most recently as a special ranger for the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
“He’s kind, but strong,” Sladek said, introducing her nominee to council, she was confident he’ll be “an effective police chief.”
Council unanimously approved the hiring at a salary of $120,036 annually.
“Based on the fact the four-person interview committee unanimously agreed (on Marcaurele), I’m very satisfied. I’ve had nothing but positive comments,” Mayor Chris Barbee said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the new chief brings to the police department.”
Marcaurele has a “wealth of experience and knowledge of law enforcement in the area,” Sladek said, adding she’s pleased he’s an El Campoan now able to work at home.
In additional to 10 years with WCSO (five as chief deputy) 1982 to 1992, Marcaurele spent 20 in the Sugar Land Police Department (1992 to 2012) before becoming chief deputy at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department under then sheriff, now Congressman Troy Nehls (serving in that department from 2013 to 2020, before accepting the TSCRA post.
