Mid Coast Health System will distribute 1,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the Knights Of Columbus Hall on Friday.
No appointments or pre-registration is required, according to Mid Coast spokesperson Donna Mikeska, who said supplies are limited.
Residents who received their first COVID shots from the hospital on March 5 should also attend the Friday clinic to receive their second Moderna vaccination. The hospital is calling all March 5 recipients, but requests all attend even if officials were unable to reach you for the reminder.
The 1458 CR 406 (Armory Road) clinic will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. with Pfizer doses to be administered by hospital personnel.
Everyone over the age of 16 is eligible to receive a vaccination while supplies last at the drive-through shot clinic. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
“Any form of identification is all you will need to receive the vaccine,” Mikeska said.
Attendees are asked to bring their health insurance card although it is not required to be vaccinated.
Early bird attendees must stay on gravel area near the KC Hall. The first shots will not be administered until the clinic’s official start.
