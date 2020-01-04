The Wharton County District Attorney’s office starts the year with three pending murder trials, one set to start in April.
Of them, two El Campo men – 28-year-old Eliseo Dagoberto Climaco-Granadeno and 71-year-old Arturo Lara Tamez – face the possibility of 99 years in prison. Climaco stands accused of bludgeoning a man to death on Feb. 28, 2017 while Tamez faces trial in the Nov. 30, 2016 stabbing death of a local woman.
Robert Allen Satterfield, 38, of Wharton, however, faces the death penalty, accused of killing an Angleton couple and their son between June 10 and 13, 2018, and then burning their bodies.
The capital case is not set for trial until September 2021 at the request of the defense team.
Trailer Park Killing
The Tamez murder case is set for trial in April in the 329th District Court.
“We stand ready to try this case. It is the oldest murder case we have pending, with the exception of the (Demond) Bluntson case where we are carefully watching the appeal process in his related capital murder conviction,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison told the newspaper Friday.
Tamez is believed to have killed Christal White Brown, 52, found in one of the trailers parked in the Quick N Easy lot behind Valero, 1415 E. Jackson, shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Brown knew Tamez, according to police. She was possibly a girlfriend or perhaps simply a friend.
Tamez has been out on bond since Oct. 9, 2018.
Cheryl Street Murder
Climaco lived in the 608 Cheryl boarding house where 46-year-old Geronimo Garcia Jr. died in the drive way from fatal head wounds Feb. 28, 2017.
Police announced shortly after the slaying that narcotics may have been involved and that they believed Climaco is the lone person responsible for the death.
Climaco remains in the Wharton County Jail where he’s been held since taken into custody April 12, 2017.
“The Climaco case has been set for trial numerous times, with his defense attorney filing motions for continuance,” Allison said. “Our office is ready to try this case as soon as a court date can be set when the defense attorney can be present.”
Plea offers have reportedly been made to and rejected by Climaco.
Climaco’s home in Southwest El Campo was the site of another slaying in 2014.
Summoned to 608 Cheryl for a welfare concern on Jan. 5, 2014, police found 27-year-old Daniel Martinez-Hernandez, a resident there, stabbed 52 times with a kitchen steak knife. Two men were sentenced to five-year prison sentences in that crime.
Three Killed, Bodies Burned
The bodies of Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28, Maya Victoria Rivera, 24, and their five-year-old son Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. were found in a field off Floyd Road outside of Burr around June 16, 2018.
Satterfield faces three counts of murder, two counts of capital murder of multiple persons and one count of drug possession in a drug free zone. He sits in the Wharton County Jail currently, transferred there from his original Fort Bend County cell April 23, 2019, when he appeared in court to reject a life in prison plea offer.
The family’s car was found in Rosenberg and the man driving it arrested on a charge not related to the apparent homicides.
Authorities have released few facts of the case beyond saying they believe both the murders and the attempted cover up took place in Wharton County.
When ready to trial, the Satterfield case will be prosecuted by the local DA and her office. “Our office has the experience and expertise to handle all criminal cases presented to this office. I’ve personally have tried numerous murder trials during my career, and I understand the many issues that come out during these trials,” Allison said.
“A capital case where the death penalty is sought has a different process than other trials,” she said, including specialized training for staff.
The capital murder case will be costly, with county commissioners already planning for the expense. While the DA’s office is aware of costs, it’s not a determining factor in the schedule.
“We do everything we can to keep our costs low, however our community owes a just outcome to our murder victims and their surviving family members,” Allison said. “We are seeking the death penalty in the Satterfield case, which will cost money to prosecute so we are in the process of applying for a grant to assist our office and help defray any costs to local taxpayers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.