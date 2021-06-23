More than 200 visitors came out Thursday for the grand reopening of the Wharton County Historical Museum and the 20th Century Technology Museum, a building destroyed by Hurricane Harvey nearly four years ago.
From Stewart Morris, age 101, to Wharton High School student Analisse Morales, 17, who are inspired by the Horton Foote collection, they saw the end result of the museum and community’s effort to rebuild.
“We knew our county needed this museum to return to its former glory, and I think it has surpassed it,” Museum Board President Gregg Dimmick said. “I think 20 years from now we might thank Harvey for making us redo the museum. I think it is better than before, and it was really good before.”
One of the guest speakers who came from New York was Foote’s daughter, Hallie.
A writer in her own right, she related her father once said, “I don’t know if we choose how we write. I think it somehow chooses us. It’s very mystical.”
She believed the quote was appropriate for this occasion.
She became emotional when she spoke about Wharton.
“I’ve always known that the search will always take me back here to Wharton, Texas, at least for this place,” Foote said. “I’ve just never had a desire to write about anything else. I’ve tried to write about New York where I spend a great deal of time and it just doesn’t have the same ring of authenticity as when I write about here.”
The museum offers displays of the area’s history from before Texas was part of the union in 1848. And as the advent of technology came, Sharon Schulze spoke about the need to show how those advances boosted life locally.
“We needed to record the technological history of the 20th century and for some reason I went along with it,” Schulze said, while bringing up her husband, Art, who passed away at age 80 in 2019. “What a trip it has been.”
Visitors were reminded that the outcome of Thursday’s happening came from continued rains that flooded the museums.
Water was six to eight inches deep in the front of the museum, and 16 to 18 inches in the back, Dimmick said.
“Display items had to be moved; we tried to work with FEMA and that didn’t pan out, but our Wharton County Commissioners made this happen,” Dimmick said.
Seven storage units full of exhibit items were filled, reminiscent from something out of a Raiders of the Lost Ark movie, Dimmick said when his wife, Debbi described it years ago.
It paved the way for Cami Hill, 22, of Wharton, to visit the building for the first time.
“I didn’t know Wharton had a museum in all the years I have lived here since I was four years old,” Hill said. “And now that I see it, my favorite exhibit is the animals because my family enjoys hunting. It’s my first time here, and the museum is really big and nice to see.”
The historical museum at 3615 N. Richmond Road in Wharton is open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and weekends from 1 to 5 p.m. The technology museum is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m.
Tours are available by appointment by calling 979-282-8810. People interested in volunteering can call the same number.
