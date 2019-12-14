In the wake of former El Campo ISD Food Services Director Scott Gelardi’s arrest on charges he placed a hidden camera in a Northside Elementary boys’ bathroom, the ECISD food services department is being run by an interim director.
ECISD contracts food service employees through Aramark, a third-party contractor.
Chelsea Arkadie, a registered dietitian, is the assistant food director at Goose Creek ISD and is temporarily serving as director for ECISD.
Arkadie declined to speak to the Leader-News.
The food and services department is operating the “same as before,” Superintendent Kelly Waters said.
Waters would not say if employees in the food services department had to undergo new background screenings since Gelardi’s arrest.
“Any and all persons working on school campuses are subject to strict and extensive background checks,” Waters said.
Aramark posted an online opening for a food services director in El Campo on Dec. 9. Qualifications for the position are at least one to three years of management experience and a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.
Aramark did not return the call from the Leader-News as of press time.
At last month’s meeting, the ECISD school board passed a motion to implement the U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Eligibility Provisions program at Myatt Elementary, which would reimburse the district for offering all students free lunches.
Implementing this program at Myatt was suggested by Gelardi at the October meeting, before Gelardi’s arrest.
The CEP program is set to begin at Myatt in the 2020 school year. Waters stated the district will likely take steps toward implementing the program after this school year ends.
