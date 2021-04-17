For the second year in a row, Louise ISD earned national recognition for its outstanding music education program.
After being evaluated against thousands of other school districts, LISD’s music program earned a spot on the 2021 list of Best Communities for Music Education earlier this month.
“It says that we’re doing the right stuff here,” LISD Band Director Kasey Chitmon said. “Regardless of how small or big or whatever, we’re doing the best we can for the kids in Louise. The community is doing the best they can for the students here.”
LISD was chosen based on demonstrated commitment to music education. The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation, a non-profit supporting music programs, created the BCME honor 21 years ago.
A total of 686 school districts across the U.S. were selected for this year’s award.
LISD Band Director Kasey Chitmon applied for the award during the fall 2020 semester, answering survey questions like how the LISD music program has continued to operate during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The survey also required information about program funding, community support, public performance opportunities and more.
“Everything may not be recognized, but athletics, music, FFA, academics, everything is equally important (at LISD),” Chitmon said. “The administration, the community and the teachers recognize that and we all support each other and make sure that the kids are supported.”
The LISD program’s funding, student participation, facilities and other criteria were judged by researchers at the University of Kansas’ Music Research Institute before being selected for the award.
Chitmon attributed the success of the LISD music program to the students’ hard work as well as the community’s active support.
“It’s a constant effort and a constant growth, especially in this district given how small it is and the emphasis that is put on quality music education in LISD,” he said.
When schools shut down in March 2020, Chitmon and his students were unable to hold public concerts they had planned. Instead, they continued their love of performing music by holding virtual music performances.
This year, in early March, LISD discontinued mask requirements when Gov. Greg Abbott called off the statewide mask mandate, but students continue to social distance.
Next year, Chitmon hopes the program will be able to resume traditional operations.
“Finally getting through this pandemic and getting to the end of it, it’s full steam ahead for us,” Chitmon said. “We’re planning on marching season being very normal next year and we’re going to the state marching contest in November.”
