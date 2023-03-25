License plate readers could be coming to El Campo thanks to the statewide Operation Lone Star anti-crime initiative.
Council will decide whether to spend $45,200 in state funds to strategically place eight license plate readers throughout the city. If approved, the readers would remain in place for a two-year period.
The readers collect license plate data on vehicles passing through their capture area, allowing police to, for example, locate a stolen car or one owned by a wanted felon.
Others are used on toll roads or to manage traffic flow.
“There is some evidence that suggests LPR use is effective at preventing crime. However, police must navigate a balance between protecting the privacy of community members and ethical use of the technology versus the benefits LPR provide for public safety,” according to a 2022 International Association of Police Chiefs report.
The LPR cameras do not capture faces unless, of course, a face is right next to a license plate.
In other law enforcement related agenda items, council will consider naming an interim police chief following the resignation of Chief Gary Williamson (see related story) and the purchase of two vehicles for the department, a Dodge Durango and Chevrolet 1500, for $122,390.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
• Clean Energy Incentive: A public hearing is the next step in a proposed clean energy incentive program for developers. Texas PACE Program wants to offer a Property Assessed Clean Energy Program.
If council opts to allow it, the program would set up a tax-like levy for its clients and/or tenants of the business or multi-family housing development.
The program is designed to allow a development to pay for clean energy products light air-conditioners and water systems over time.
Following the public hearing, council will consider establishing the program and an agreement with Texas PACE to administer it.
• Proclamations – Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Fair Housing Month all take place in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.