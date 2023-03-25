Extra Set Of Eyes?

El Campo PD officers like Kendra Matula, above, will be getting assistance from license plate readers if city council approves the request Monday. The readers capture plate information from passing vehicles, helping to identify stolen one or those belonging to wanted felons along with other possibilities.

License plate readers could be coming to El Campo thanks to the statewide Operation Lone Star anti-crime initiative.

Council will decide whether to spend $45,200 in state funds to strategically place eight license plate readers throughout the city. If approved, the readers would remain in place for a two-year period.

