Before they can help you, they’ve got to fuel up – and that’s getting mighty expensive for emergency and city services operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The possibility of busted budget lines for fuel, officials say, are becoming as common as grocery aisle gripes over the price of food or - well - just about anything.
The Wharton County Sheriff Department uses the U.S. Bank Voyager Fleet Program, a discounting system for governmental entities, to allow deputies to fill up patrol cruiser tanks at virtually any fueling station in the county. It has backup tanks for emergencies.
The City of El Campo buys in bulk, keeping its own tanks and asking everything from utility trucks to patrol vehicles to fill up there when possible. Fuel cards are used when that is not practical.
Three 10,000-gallon underground fuel tanks are on the City Service Center grounds. “Last year at this time (June 2021), diesel was $2.20 per gallon and unleaded was $1.79/gal, today’s price is $4.69/gal diesel and $3.91 unleaded,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson told the Leader-News.
The last full fill-up was in February, he said, adding prices are checked daily and the tanked topped off when prices drop.
Neither the city nor the county anticipated a regular gallon gas’ price rising from $1.862/gal when current budgets were made last July to $4.316/gal this week.
“If prices stay the same and fuel usage continues to be the same, the WCSO’s fuel budget (of $156,000) will be depleted by mid-August,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar told the Leader-News. “There are contingencies, but ultimately, I will make adjustments as necessary to pay the bills.”
Running Short
Wharton County’s departmental budgets operate on a calendar year, so the sheriff’s projection means he could be spending four months trying to find the funds to ensure deputies can respond to calls.
The public will not be endangered, the sheriff said.
“I can assure you, we will continue to do our job. We will continue to patrol, answer calls for service, and when necessary, make arrests,” Srubar said, but added, “To be able to do those things, we have to purchase fuel.”
El Campo police, fire, EMS and public works all operate on a fiscal year budget Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.
“We just surpassed the budgeted amount for fuel for the current fiscal year,” El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson told the Leader-News, adding there’s still three months to go in FY 2022.
The public works department’s has almost exhausted its fuel budget too.
The ECPD still patrols daily, rolling to 9-1-1 calls and providing other services, but changes are being made.
“Earlier this year, we had officers reduce idling of vehicles and limit the number of miles they put on the vehicles during a shift,” Williamson said.
Water line breaks are still being fixed by El Campo Public Works, sewer line problems cleared and roadwork done. They too have been trying to reduce the time any vehicle is allowed to idle, but the El Campo EMS Department can’t.
“We do understand the public may question our vehicles idling, but it is difficult to limit the idle time as we have medications and equipment in the vehicles that need to be climate controlled,” EMS Director Garret Bubela said.
Ambulances and fire trucks routinely travel greater distances leaving the city limits with larger, more fuel guzzling units than police or public works.
“When comparing to last year, we saw a 40 percent increase in fuel costs for April and a 76 percent increase in fuel costs for May. At the current price per gallon, EMS is projected to begin exceeding our budgeted amount at the end of August,” Bubela said, adding his department is projected to exceed the budgetary line item by about $5,000 – if prices hold.
Texas gas prices have fallen 19.2 cents in the last month, but there’s no guarantee the trend will continue as summer demand typically drives prices up.
“The drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a watch group.
Please, Can I Have More?
There’s no choice but to ask for increases in fuel line items, officials say. After all, you can hope and pray prices fall, but budgets are about factual projections on costs, expenses and all the rows of numbers that give finance expects warm fuzzy feelings while leaving the rest of us slightly dizzy.
“I am currently working on WCSO’s FY 2023 budget request. I will be requesting an additional $100,000 in the fuel line item, to the already $156,000 budgeted. In these times, I hope and pray that is enough,” Srubar said.
The WCSO spent $150,209 on fuel last year, up from $112,714 in 2020. Pre-COVID, the county spent $144,161 in 2019.
As Srubar prepares to go before county commissioners to talk about what to keep in the current operating budget and what can be redirected to fuel pumps, the ECPD is making do, for now, with unexpected salary funds in its budget.
The ECPD budgeted $55,000 for the current fiscal year after spending $41,000 in FY 21 and $39,540 in FY 20.
Budget Talks
El Campo Finance Director Brittni Nanson presented general budget goals to city council last week, focusing primarily on salary increases for a variety of personnel.
Any worker will likely tell you raises are welcome. Meanwhile, homeowners are already asking how much those proposed 5 percent across-the-board raises are going to cost tax wise, while debate among private sector workers are whether they will see any raises at all in the volatile economy.
City line item budget plans are going to have to include increases in more than just pay and fuel, however.
“We are seeing the cost of everything go up. Our uniform supplier just sent notification to their customers to expect a 5-10 percent price increase in the next year with specialized duty gear up to a 25 percent increase,” Williamson said. “I don’t see prices going down anytime soon.”
The public works department is preparing for cost increases of up to 50 percent along with concerns over simply being able to get the supplies needed in the coming months.
“In parks and facilities, cleaning chemicals have seen 5-7 percent increase ... pesticides, and herbicides up to 50 percent increase and limited availability. Mosquito abatement chemicals are up 33 percent, also limited availability,” Thompson said.
Other increases must be budgeted for due to increases in street material costs.
“Some roads had to be cut from the maintenance schedule and some from the reclamation schedule to stay within budget,” Thompson said.
The El Campo EMS Department belongs to the city, but its operational bills are paid via a contract with Emergency Services District 4, an entity levying a tax across West Wharton County.
This year’s price overflow should be handled by shortfalls in other areas, Bubela said, but added he will be asking for a bigger fuel budget next fiscal year.
EMS budgeted $44,000 for FY 22, roughly the same as the year before. In FY 20, the department spent 36,017 on fuel.
It’s not the only area where the department wants an increase.
“Supplies, IV fluids and medications have all seen a price increase. Currently, Medicare has not changed their reimbursement rates so EMS services are having to absorb the higher prices,” Bubela said. “One other state has seen Medicare start paying a higher rate per mileage transported to help with the fuel costs but Texas has not seen that change yet.”
Taxpayers won’t know the final bills until budgets are adopted in late September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.