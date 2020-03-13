Store shelves at El Campo grocery stores were emptying faster than they could be re-stocked this week as area residents joined the stock-up mania sweeping the nation.
Toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, disinfectants and food stuff like pinto beans, bread and pasta were in short supply although restocking trucks were rolling in throughout the week.
At H-E-B stores in El Campo and throughout the chain’s locations hand sanitizer and basket wipes have been placed at the entrance with additional sanitizer stations throughout the facility.
Staff is enhancing cleaning efforts
“Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress. In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need, when they need them, we’ve implemented limits on certain items because we know limits will help protect the supply chain in Texas,” the company said in a press release issued Friday. “While our customers might find our supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, please rest assured knowing that we’re maintaining close contact with our suppliers and our partners are working around-the-clock to keep our shelves stocked.”
Purchases per transaction are now limited to:
• Disinfecting and antibacterial sprays/wipes – four units (including baby)
• Liquid Bleach – two units.
• Toilet Paper – two units.
• Hand sanitizer – four units (including baby).
• Hand soap – four units.
• Water (including baby) – four multipacks and four gallons for a total of eight items
• Hydrogen Peroxide – four units.
• Rubbing (Isopropyl) alcohol/wipes – four units.
• Latex gloves – four units.
• Face masks – two units.
Some variations may occur at individual stores. No information on El Campo specifics was available as of presstime.
“For the long term, H-E-B is in a good in-stock position on many of the items our customers need and we are working around the clock to restock our shelves,” the company said.
Walmart’s last statement was issued March 10. At that point, no company-wide specific limits on purchases had been released.
“We are monitoring this situation daily, and, as we do with any unusual event, we will watch what’s happening locally and adjust business operations and policies as needed,” the company said in a release.
Walmart too is working to increase sanitation efforts from registers and aisles to shopping carts and other high-touch areas.
“As one would expect, paper products, cleaning supplies and other items are in high demand as customers prepare for the possible impact of COVID-19. We are working to replenish those items quickly, including diverting products to areas of the country where they are needed most and routing deliveries directly to stores,” Officials said. “We have also authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand.”
