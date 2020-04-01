Unemployment claims in Texas jumped from 16,176 to 155,657 from the week of March 14 to the week of March 20 in connection with the global Coronavirus pandemic. As state-wide Coronavirus business restrictions continue, El Campo area employers have cut work hours, laid off employees or temporarily closed while others continue to run largely unaffected.
Charla Williams of El Campo worked for Just Do It Now, a Wharton organization that feeds children in need, until a few weeks ago. Her department was suspended due to Coronavirus concerns.
“It’s been kind of hard to pay all (our) bills on time,” Williams said.
Williams said the economic impact the Coronavirus has had on her family is her biggest concern. She receives some disability money and is currently on Medicare. Williams’ husband is a gravel truck driver.
“We have to take it one day at a time and have trust and faith in God,” she said.
Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order March 19, closing bars, gyms and other businesses. Due to the mandate, El Campo personal trainer Jennifer Peña is no longer allowed to meet with clients in-person. Her husband was laid off from his oilfield position a few weeks ago and is now receiving unemployment checks.
“Both of us not having income coming in for the next month or two is going to be a challenge,” Peña said.
Peña was not sure if her husband’s layoff was directly linked to the Coronavirus.
Peña plans to offer online sessions to her clients, but as of right now, Peña and her husband do not have enough income coming in to cover their family’s bills. Their auto lender has deferred their payments for up to four months, and Peña hopes the same option is available for their mortgage.
“I don’t know if very many people in the same situation know about that being an option, but they should try calling the company they are financed with,” Peña said.
For those whose jobs have been impacted by the Coronavirus, the Texas Workforce Commission offers benefits services. To apply, visit Twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/unemployment-benefits-services#applyForBenefits or call 800-939-6631 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
