A Wharton County Youth Fair coordinator missed the 2021 fair after being hospitalized earlier this month, but she was still very much on her community’s mind, leading student livestock exhibitors to help raise more than $45,000 for her medical bills.
Cindy Blaha, who has been involved with WCYF for more than 20 years, has been in the hospital with health issues since April 2.
“She’s still in the hospital, and she still has a very long road to recovery,” WCYF President Ed Weinheimer told the newspaper Monday.
Fair leaders have been collecting donations intended to help pay for Blaha’s medical bills and updating the fair community, many of whom have known Blaha for years, on her health. Before the sale of excellence on Saturday, Shawn and Angela Peters, whose daughters Hailey and Ashlyn competed at WCYF, asked Weinheimer if the family could donate proceeds from their livestock sales to Blaha.
“For (the students) to work for months on a project, and … to make Grand Champion only to give that money away to somebody they care about, it was overwhelming,” Weinheimer said.
Thirteen-year-old Ashlyn raised a Grand Champion market goat, lot No. 1, which brought in $30,235 at the sale. She opted to donate the proceeds to Blaha. Including funds collected from the sales and other donations, $45,335 has been raised for Blaha so far.
Hailey shed tears as she stood next to Ashlyn on stage during the market goat auction. With Auctioneer Colt Adams beginning his duties, Lot No. 1 brought excitement to nearly 1,000 people in attendance – 600 of them buyers – as the bidding climbed into the five-figure range.
“I’m glad I had the opportunity to help someone when they needed it the most,” said Ashlyn, who attends El Campo Middle School. “Mrs. Blaha is in my prayers.”
For Hailey, it made her think of a quote the late entertainer Danny Thomas used to say that she holds dear to her heart: “Success has nothing to do with what you gain in life or accomplish for yourself. It’s what you do for others.”
“I was happy to see the community come together the way we did Saturday,” she said.
The girls received a loud applause and a standing ovation for their unique gesture. Angela Peters said Blaha’s future daughter-in law was Ashlyn’s volleyball coach, so there is a connection.
Ashlyn also had a grand champion steer in Lot No. 12 that sold for $6,000. Ryan Services and Equipment, which won the auction, donated the winnings back to support Blaha, according to the WCYF.
Blaha was initially resistant to the idea of others donating for her medical bills, Weinheimer said, not wanting to take away focus from the WCYF exhibitors’ hard work. But the young fair showers decided she was deserving and in need of help.
“It was the kids’ idea,” Weinheimer said. “They came up with this on their own, and they brought it to their parents.”
A fundraising event specifically for Blaha is in the works, Weinheimer said. Specifics about the event will be announced soon.
“It’s her fair family,” Weinheimer said. “We’re honored to have Cindy in this county.”
WCYF has set up a fund for Blaha at the First State Bank in Louise, 206 W. North. Donations can be made there or checks can be mailed to the WCYF Fair Office, P.O. Box 167, Glen Flora. Checks should be made out to the Cindy Blaha Fund.
