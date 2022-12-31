Just before the belated Christmas rush in mid-December, Sears Hometown Stores Inc., filed for bankruptcy, and while El Campo might be losing the name, that’s all that plans to go.
Locally, Sears Hometown has been leasing from Treehouse Furniture and the product lines are on the way out.
“From what they’ve told us, Sears isn’t planning on coming back. We’re planning on liquidating through February and plan on looking at restocking through another source,” owner Billy Venglar said.
Sears Hometown has been struggling to keep shelves filled for awhile.
“It was already a problem six months ago because they couldn’t keep us stocked. (There’s no last) day written in stone. (Sears) wanted to see if we could get this liquidation done by February,” Venglar said.
After being separated from Sears Holdings in 2012, Sears Hometown sold appliances, tools and lawn and garden items under the familiar brand name. The bankruptcy filings list around $50 million in assets and over $50 million in liabilities.
Even though the Sears name might be leaving El Campo, there’s every intention of continuing to serve the community and buyers that hold warranties should still be covered.
“More than likely, we’ll be working under tree house with an appliance section. It just wont be called Sears anymore. As far as we know, the warranties with us should be good through the Sears company, and any third party warranty would be good as well. They should still be able to call the 800 number,” Venglar said.
The liquidation is only for Sears, which currently sublets from Treehouse furniture, not Treehouse proper.
“(Customers) see the ‘Going Out Of Business’ sale and think it’s the whole building going out and its not. (Treehouse) wants to keep serving El Campo,” Treehouse owner Sky Allgayer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.