Civil lawsuit challenges electronic vote system

Electronic voting and the machines that collect and store voting records are being challenged in Wharton County’s 329th District Court.

The suit, filed earlier this month against County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter and the full commissioners court, asks for an order stopping the use of electronic voting and requiring ballot records from November 2020 forward to be curated.

