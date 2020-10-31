Halloween will mark a rare occasion tonight, with a full moon, a blue moon and the end of Daylight Saving Time all coinciding, and the day will be no less festive, filled with opportunities for locals to have safe fun despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Traditional spooky El Campo celebrations, such as the El Campo Police department’s trunk or treat event were canceled due to safety concerns from the pandemic. Other Halloween celebrations are still happening today, with added modifications to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
First Baptist Church of Louise is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat with games, snacks and prizes. The event is outdoors, so masks are encouraged, but not required. Hand sanitizer will be available at each car, FBC Louise Pastor Josh Slater said, and the games have been modified from previous years to make them safer.
“The more the merrier,” Slater said. “We’re just happy to have everyone out. It will be a great event and lots of fun.”
Anyone is welcome to attend, not just church members, and the event is free. It will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 31, in the Louise High School parking lot, 408 Second, Louise.
At 9:49 a.m., the moon will become full in the Central Standard Time Zone, falling on all time zones later tonight for the first time since 1944, according to farmersalmanac.com. Being the second full moon this month, it earns the title of “Blue Moon,” and the translated Native American name of “Hunter’s Moon.”
For those still planning on trick-or-treating tonight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests families alter the process by handing out candy from a station with individual bags of goodies the trick-or-treaters can grab for themselves. Passing out candy outdoors and avoiding direct contact with people outside of your household is recommended.
The CDC also encourages everyone to follow the everyday guidance of wearing a face mask, not just a Halloween costume mask, washing or sanitizing your hands frequently and social distancing at least six feet from non-family members.
El Campoan Pamela Moore Fischer and her family plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters tonight, but they will be taking safety precautions.
“We will be outside our residence handing out pre-made goodie bags while wearing our masks,” Fischer said.
Traditional trick-or-treating, where children go door-to-door grabbing candy from shared bowls, is considered a high-risk activity by the CDC and is not encouraged.
Crowded indoor parties or public gatherings are high-risk scenarios for spreading COVID-19 and the CDC recommends avoiding these types of events. Trunk-or-treat events without COVID-19 protocol are also considered high-risk, according to the CDC.
A trunk-or-treat event will be held at St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 512 Tegner, after the regular Mass today. Kids can collect candy from decorated booths in the parish hall while a variety of food will be for sale. Social distancing will be encouraged and church staff will limit those who can be in the hall at one time.
El Campo Museum’s 5K fun run was transformed into a spooky Halloween Hustle that will be held at 8:30 a.m. today. Registration costs $20 for children under age 18, $30 for adults, and the race begins at Faith Lutheran Church, 2103 N. Mechanic. This year, participants can race virtually if they choose for a registration fee of $35.
For those who would still like to get in the autumnal spirit, the final day of the Round Top Antiques Fair is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. The fair has been hosted for more than 50 years, offering shoppers the chance to check out a variety of antique items.
The CDC’s guidelines on safe Halloween activities during the COVID-19 pandemic is available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
