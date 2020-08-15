Wharton County residents won’t be able to show their support for local law enforcement next week by attending the 100 Club’s annual salute, but will still be able to take part virtually.
“COVID-19 restrictions and our duty to protect all involved in the awards banquet makes it irresponsible for us to gather as we have in the past, but it is even more important to recognize those who give their all to serve and protect Wharton County,” 100 Club Secretary Susie Priesmeyer said.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on the Wharton County 100 Club Facebook Page from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Don’t have four-hours to dedicate to the event?
Check out coverage in an upcoming edition of the El Campo Leader-News.
An officer, dispatcher/support staffer and citizen of the year for the El Campo Police Department, Wharton Police Department, Wharton County Sheriff’s Department and Department of Public Safety – Pierce Station are typically awarded at each banquet along with recognitions for outstanding 100 club members.
The 100 Club of Wharton County provides local officers with safety vests and life insurance policies along with other support.
Membership in the 100 Club costs $100 per year. To join or to donate to the organization, send to P.O. Box 46, El Campo, Texas 77437.
For more information, see www.100clubwc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.