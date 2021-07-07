El Campo ISD’s summer school courses for credit make-up and test retaking have finished for the year with only two elementary school programs left.
This year, 204 Kindergarten through eighth grade students enrolled in ECISD’s summer school programs.
“Students had the opportunity to work on basic skills and address any learning loss as a result of COVID-19,” Director of Federal Programs and Accountability Alicia Stary said.
This year’s programs were taught by 17 teachers.
“Participation was good and students seemed to enjoy the different activities the teachers planned for them,” Stary said.
The month-long bilingual/English as a Second Language summer program began Monday, with 34 students enrolled. The course is designed to help Pre-K through first grade students learning English with reading, speaking and writing skills. It will conclude July 29.
The final summer program is Kindergarten jump start, which begins July 12 and ends July 20. It is available to incoming Kindergarteners who did not attend preschool and helps them prepare for their first year in school.
ECISD’s 2021 summer school kicked off on June 1 with the high school credit recovery/acceleration program. This program allows freshmen through seniors to earn class credit that wasn’t met during the school year or to take Spanish II ahead of schedule.
The retention reduction program, for second through eighth grade, starts June 7 and gives students with low grades or attendance a chance to make up required credit. Also beginning June 7 is the elementary reading program, which is available for Kindergarten through third grade students reading below the expected reading level.
Special education students are offered additional schooling opportunities through the social skills and the extended year services summer programs, which both began June 14 and are available for grades 4-12 and EC5 plus 6-12, respectively.
High school end-of-course exam preparation began June 14 for high school students who need to retake tests during the summer due to low performance.
