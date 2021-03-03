“Working with the kids at Myatt gives me a fulfillment that reaches the depths of my heart.”
Traniece Robinson, an instructional aide at Myatt Elementary, fell in love with educating El Campo’s students after being hired in 2018. She currently works with Kindergarteners, helping them learn math and reading. She especially enjoys reading books to the kids and she tries to make the stories come to life, Robinson said.
“I absolutely love learning with them everyday,” she said. “I also get the unique special privilege and honor to invest into society’s future.”
Robinson began at Myatt as a substitute teacher before becoming an instructional aide. Three years later, Robinson decided to go back to school to get her educator certification. She is currently attending the University of Houston in Victoria and has a 4.0 GPA.
“I became a substitute teacher not out of inspiration but because I needed a job that allowed me to be more present with my own children,” Robinson said. “After experiencing substitute teaching, I fell in love with helping other children.”
Robinson graduated from El Campo ISD, and is a Ricebird fan, but grew up and lives in Wharton. She and her husband, Billy, have three kids – Tinaya 18, Kielin 11 and Tray, 7.
Every weekday, Robinson wakes up bright and early to head to work. She spends the school day assisting teachers and working with kids to provide extra help with their class lessons. Once at home, Robinson spends time with her children and her husband.
College classes and late nights often go hand-in-hand, and the situation is no different for Robinson. Once her kids are asleep, she completes her homework. She then heads to bed and starts the cycle again the next morning.
Growing up, Robinson’s parents taught her many life lessons that she carries with her today, including the importance of a strong work ethic and treating others with kindness and love.
“Love is always the remedy,” Robinson said. “Love is always the anecdote.”
When February rolled around, the wisdom of Robinson’s parents and of black U.S. leaders became a core focus for her during Black History Month.
“Black History Month, for me, is a time set aside for me to remember where I’ve come from, thank God for where he has brought us as a people, teach my children and to feel empowered by the stories of men and women who persevered in physical, spiritual, mental and emotional anguish,” Robinson said.
She took time throughout the month to quietly reflect on history and to read about and watch documentaries about important Black historical figures.
Each year, she also attends a Black History Month program at her local church.
“If we, as a people, forget lessons learned and continue in hate and division, we will never see the potential of the human race,” Robinson said. “Everyone is important, everyone matters and everyone needs love.”
Robinson carries the lessons of love and kindness with her daily.
“A typical day for me, is coming to work with love in my heart, spreading kindness and love and then showing that same kindness and love to my family at home,” she said.
