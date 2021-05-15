An El Campo man is prison bound after pleading guilty to firing multiple shots at an occupied home last summer and using a knife to attack a man in January.
Bullets tore through the walls of the home in the 300 block of Tallow Lane on Aug. 28, 2020, tearing through a door and striking a refrigerator, yet somehow missing the two adults and an infant inside.
Wharton County District Court Judge Randy Clapp accepted guilty pleas from 19-year-old Edgar Eduardo Jaramillo of 1306 Fred in El Campo for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for firing those shots.
Jaramillo was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 43 days already served in relation to the shooting.
Police believe he’s one of two men to fire 10 to 12 shots through the Tallow Lane home, seeking revenge for a fight the night before.
“The victim helped break up the fight and take the suspect home ... Too much alcohol,” El Campo PD Lt. Jennifer Mican told the newspaper shortly after the crime. “It was reported that the suspect was highly intoxicated and very emotional. He displayed a firearm at the party and at his residence once the victim took him home.”
Jaramillo pleaded guilty to a fourth count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a Jan. 8 knife fight in a Second Street store’s parking lot.
One man suffered cuts to his left forearm and ribcage.
Fleeing the scene of attack, Jaramillo’s vehicle was marked by a hurled rock which smashed a window making it easy for police to track him down.
