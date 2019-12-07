Injectable livestock antibiotics will require a veterinarian prescription beginning in 2020, which could reduce the risk of increasing human antimicrobial resistance, but could leave local ranchers with less control over animal care.
“If we keep overusing these drugs that science has discovered, we eventually back ourselves into a corner where we have a super bug that’s already seen every antibiotic out there,” Dr. Tess Crider, a veterinarian at El Campo Animal Hospital, said. “It could be very, very traumatic for our food supply and for our producers as well.”
Prescriptions are required for most livestock antibiotics since 2017, but in 2020, injectable antibiotics for cattle, horses and animals raised for human consumption can no longer be bought over-the-counter.
Sales and distribution of antibiotics for livestock was at an all-time high in 2015, but decreased by about 40 percent by 2017, according to FDA data.
Popular antibiotics such as Tylosin, penicillin and tetracyclines will require a prescription from a veterinarian next year.
Local livestock owner Haley Strnadel does not use antibiotics often on her animals. She thinks the requirements for a prescription in 2020 will upset locals.
“Say you have a sick cow, and need meds pretty fast like in an emergency,” Strnadel said. “You would have to wait...versus going over the counter.”
In 2018, the FDA released a five-year plan to phase out over-the-counter livestock antibiotics, which will be completed in 2023, but livestock owners are required to comply by 2020.
“Most farmers and ranchers, if they do give antibiotics to an animal, it’s going to be separate from the rest of the herd, and they’re going to monitor it,” Strnadel said. “And make sure it’s been 30 or 40 days before they take it to a slaughterhouse.”
Some producers use antibiotics according to the directions on the drugs’ labels, according to Crider, but certain drugs are still overused.
“Right now the veterinary medicine is falling in the producers’ hands where they treat their own animals, for cost-saving purposes and things like that, but that’s kind of a veterinarian’s role,” Crider said. “They’re professionally trained to do those things, and to best help the animal and the producer make financial decisions.”
Resistance to antimicrobials, a general term for antibiotics, antivirals, antiprotozoals and antifungals, is considered a growing global threat by the FDA.
“Antimicrobial use in animals can contribute to the emergence of antimicrobial resistance in bacteria that may be transferred to humans, thereby reducing the effectiveness of antimicrobial drugs for treating human disease,” according to a FDA report.
Strnadel prefers to have access to over-the-counter antibiotics for livestock, and suggested changes to the upcoming FDA regulations.
“If we could get the medicine from the vet clinic in advance, just to have it in stock, I think farmers and ranchers would be OK,” Strnadel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.