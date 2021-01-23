A dead man found on U.S. 59 early Tuesday morning has El Campo police looking for witnesses to what they believe was likely a hit-and-run.
How and why 23-year-old Moises Antonio Carmona Castillo of Guatemala came to be found in the south median between North Blue Creek Road and Hwy. 71 is unknown.
Castillo had no luggage with him, apparently traveling with just his clothes and his wallet. An identification card inside the wallet allowed police to identify him.
Police believe Castillo had been dead multiple hours when found by a worker with the construction company repaving U.S. 59 in the area.
The worker called 9-1-1 at 7:47 a.m.
“Hopefully, with the autopsy, we will know more,” Police Chief Gary Williamson said Thursday.
Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Tim Drapela presided and ordered an autopsy be conducted by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will include a review of the multiple injuries suffered.
In the meantime, ECPD investigators have learned Castillo may have been in the country illegally.
“We don’t think he’s been here long,” Williamson said, adding “He’s got a wife in Maryland. He may have been going to see her.”
El Campo Police had not received any reports of a person walking on the feeder roads or highway the night before Castillo was found. No related 9-1-1 calls were placed.
Material from a vehicle or possibly several vehicles were found in the same area as Castillo, according to Williamson, but he added tests are still being conducted to determine if any were connected with the death.
“But it is (U.S.) 59 and, lately, there have been a lot of vehicle parts found there,” he said.
Anyone who was in the area late night Monday, Jan. 18 or into the pre-dawn hours Tuesday, Jan. 19 is asked to contact police if they saw anything that may be linked to Castillo’s death.
Call Sgt. David Howard at 979-543-5311 or contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.