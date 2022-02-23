El Campo Leader-News readers can venture back in time starting Saturday when another historical series gets under way.
Wharton County historian Merle Hudgins will look back 64 years in the series which will run the second and fourth Saturdays of each month focusing on life in El Campo when the very first El Campo Leader-News hit the streets.
“This is one of nostalgia of the good old days for me and insight to that period for readers under the age of 50. Each issue of Leader-News was five cents, gasoline 39 cents gallon, skirts and dresses are below the knee, lots of social events and columns giving birthday parties, bridge club winners, baby showers and engagement photos, etc.,” Hudgins said.
Hudgins’ series looking at the history of the El Campo Post Office finished its run earlier this month.
In the 1990s, Hudgins wrote a column which began in the Wharton Journal Spectator, but ultimately appeared in the El Campo Leader-News and the East Bernard Express presenting snapshots in time from the county’s various newspapers.
“I proposed a weekly column using news from the two Wharton newspapers on microfilm at Wharton County Junior College beginning with 1914 as all earlier papers lost in December 1913 flood,” Hudgins said, adding she presented information at 25-year intervals.
The series ran for more than 20 years, stopping when Hudgins’ health became a concern. “I became ill and had nine surgeries in four years, was confined to a wheel chair, then walker making driving to WCJC not an option, so I quit being a columnist.”
Her research, however, continued.
“I do not consider myself as an author, but compiler who takes what others have written in newspapers, diaries, court records, etc. and relates those writings to show how they impacted Wharton County,” Hudgins said. “My greatest joy is finding something I did not know. Example: the first Alamo monument was created in 1840s from rubble found from the destroyed walls surrounding the Alamo site. The artist and sculptor interred bones and ashes they found on the Alamo site. The monument burned when state capitol burned 1881; a phone call to Austin informed me it is being stored.”
Hudgins became interested in history while taking state-required Texas History courses in the fourth and seventh grades.
“In the forth grade we learned about events at the Alamo, San Jacinto, etc. to form Republic of Texas. I raised my hand and asked what happened in Wharton as my parents had taken me and my brother to both Alamo ad San Jacinto,” Hudgins said. “My teacher said she did not know what happened in Wharton, only what was in the book.”
A similar incident happened in her seventh grade class.
“She said she did not know as she has never found a book which included events during those periods that included Wharton County, but since I was interested that I should try to find out and maybe one day write a book that included what happened in Wharton County,” Hudgins said.
“I always thought of Wharton County as the hole in a dough nut where battles, events, etc happened in Fort Bend, Matagorda, Victoria, Colorado counties but circumvented Wharton County, but I have proven we were in the midst of these same events but no one from our county took the time to write about these for publication,” she added.
Hudgins, now 83, continues that research today.
“I get a lot of feedback from readers and continue to be asked to give programs to local, county, out of county organizations as their primary speaker. I have arthritis in my neck, my back, hips, hands, etc but the thrill of finding new material on people, places, events, etc never before publicized is why I continue. Who wants to sit in front of a TV and wait for death?”
