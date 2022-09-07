New ECVFD ladder truck on order

El Campo Volunteer Fire Department’s next aerial ladder truck will be a floor model, a decision made to keep the $1.725 million vehicle within its budget and shorten delivery time.

The decision required very few changes from the original design, according to El Campo VFD Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr.

