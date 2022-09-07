El Campo Volunteer Fire Department’s next aerial ladder truck will be a floor model, a decision made to keep the $1.725 million vehicle within its budget and shorten delivery time.
The decision required very few changes from the original design, according to El Campo VFD Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr.
The new Pierce unit will still offer enhanced safety features for volunteers, matching the National Fire Protection Association standards, as well as a 10-foot taller ladder than the 90-foot one currently in use. The ladder also has the ability to be used below the level of the truck, a handy feature for creek rescue operations, for example.
By selecting the demonstration model or demo, “we were able to get one that is almost identical to our specs ... the only major difference is the engine. We will be getting an engine with the same horsepower, but a different brand. We are getting a Cummins instead of Pakar. The price was nearly the same and we will be getting the truck in 12 to 13 months instead of 24 to 26 months.”
El Campo voters approved the $1.725 million bond covering its purchase in May by an almost 2-1 margin, 452 to 233. The 1995 Stuphen ladder truck currently in use was funded via a $900,000 proposition, voted upon Jan. 15, 1994, approved by a 338 to 125 vote.
El Campo VFD made the purchase through the pre-approved Houston-Galveston Area Council Buy Board, allowing it to circumvent bidding and, in theory, get a better price. “We did get a quote from another vendor, Sutphen, the price on that truck was very similar to what we are getting,” George said.
With a few pre-construction meetings and possible adjustments yet to go, the truck is currently priced at $1.69 million.
Although the ECVFD helps protect outside the city limits, only City of El Campo taxpayers are responsible for the bond payments, factored into this year’s lowered rate.
The department also receives tax dollars through Emergency Services District 1, funds which help cover other department operations, as well as grant and donation dollars.
The current ECVFD ladder truck, dubbed the Texas Top Gun, will remain in service for another year while the new truck is built, delivered and crews have an opportunity to train with it.
At almost 27 years old, the vehicle is near its anticipated life span with repairs and parts availability becoming problematic.
To operate the truck, volunteers must submit it for safety inspection, an insurance requirement, one that ultimately the aging truck will fail. Right now, however, department staff don’t know if ultimately is later this year or, had the bond not passed, sometime five years from now.
No decision has been announced on what will be done with the current aerial ladder truck once the new unit is put into service. Typically, fire units are sold.
