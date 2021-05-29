City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Ernest Neal Stites, 20, of 502 E. West was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Monday, May 24 for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of Ripple. Alprazolam and a marijuana cigar were seized. Processed, Stites was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Andrew Bailey Cadena, 18, listed as homeless, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Monday, May 24 for two counts of family violence causing injury by officers dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of Ripple. Processed, he was shipped to county jail in the morning.
City Incidents
Property
A case of identity theft was reported at Texas Gulf Federal Credit Union, 1313 West Loop, between May 21 and 24.
An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop around 3 p.m. Monday, May 24.
A disturbance in the 200 block of Ripple around 11 p.m. Monday, May 24 resulted in damage to a Volvo and two cellphones. Loss nears $1,000.
Wallets and their contents were stolen from two vehicles parked in the 1300 block of Muncy just shortly before midnight, Wednesday, May 26.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jesse Yanes, 54, of 214 Wallace in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 for two counts off possession of a controlled substance and a single count of public intoxication.
Property
Mary Elisa Garcia, 24, of 303 Sixth in Louise was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 on two counts of being involved in a crash.
Violence, weapons
Arthur Saucedo Jr., 18, of 112 Thrift was booked at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 on warrants for aggravated robbery and two counts of theft of a firearm.
Other
Vincent Paul Ibarra, 38, of 914 Goliad in Floresville was booked at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, May 25 on two state attorney general’s warrants for failure to pay child support.
