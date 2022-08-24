Remembering 2010 El Campo Citizen of the Year, Dorothy Kubala

Her philanthropic actions got Dorothy Kubala nominated and chosen to be the El Campo Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year in 2010. The 2011 Gala recognized her contrabutions large and small to local charities and individuals, whether that was supporting institutions like St. Phillip Catholic School or helping individuals after disasters like house fires and hurricanes. She died at 92 on Aug. 19

After 92 years of life and 11 years recognized as an El Campo Citizen of the Year, Dorothy Kubala passed away Aug 19.

Kubala was nominated as a philanthropist, known for her giving in helping local charities like the El Campo fire department, Wharton County Library and El Campo Memorial Hospital.

