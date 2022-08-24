After 92 years of life and 11 years recognized as an El Campo Citizen of the Year, Dorothy Kubala passed away Aug 19.
Kubala was nominated as a philanthropist, known for her giving in helping local charities like the El Campo fire department, Wharton County Library and El Campo Memorial Hospital.
A notable gift she made that earned her spotlight was the donation of a home to an elderly woman that had lost hers in a fire and lacked homeowners insurance.
Her award was presented in 2011 by the late Don Naiser at the Chamber of Commerce Gala.
“I’ve had the good fortune to know her since I was a little boy,” Naiser said. “She always has time for others and always lends a helpful hand. She never forgets to do her part in the community and expects nothing in return.”
Her family definitely agreed with the sentiment. Her son, Patrick Kubala the former Wharton County Tax Assessor-Collector was touched by the honor the chamber gave his mother.
“I think a lot of us were teary-eyed ... My wife told me I better watch and make sure she didn’t faint. You could tell she was really surprised and honored by it,” Donald said.
After Hurricane Katrina struck, Kubala donated meals and clothing to the evacuees that fled through to El Campo.
“Our family loves El Campo and loves giving back,” Dorothy said.
“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Dorothy Kubala. Mrs. Kubala was a strong, sweet woman, when I would see her she would always have a genuine smile and a warm welcome. She was a huge supporter of both our community and the county, and had a giving heart showing many, many acts of incredible kindness. She was a true gem and will be greatly missed,” El Campo Chamber President Rebecca Munos said.
