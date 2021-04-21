City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Darius Jamar Gray, 33, of 1510 Barfield in Wharton was arrested at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, April 15 for expired driver’s license, driving while intoxicated third or more offense and unsafe speed by officers dispatched to a major motor vehicle crash. A red Mazda police believe Gray was driving was found sitting atop a down utility pole in the 400 block of East Jackson. Processed, Gray was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $13,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 34, of 703 Roth was arrested directly at the county jail at 9:31 p.m. Friday, April 16 on warrants for, no insurance, violating a promise to appear, two counts of expired registration and driving while license invalid and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gail Russell Bailey Jr., 39, of 308 Mountry in Wharton was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Saturday, April 17 for possession of marijuana after officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Winston Roy Owens, 66, of 1406 Short was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, April 17 on warrants for driving while license invalid, expired driver’s license, speeding, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed locally.
Property
Trenton Bradley Hays, 27, of 1045 Morris in East Bernard was arrested directly at the county jail at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, April 15 on a warrant for theft of metals.
Other
Isaac Ray Lopez, 19, of 1302 Rebe Sue was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Friday, April 16 on warrants for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, being a bondsman off bond – possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of marijuana after officers stopped to investigate a vehicle stopped in the roadway. He stands accused of posting images of an El Campo woman earlier this year. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $20,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of West Fifth around noon Friday, April 16. A power pole received minor damage.
A vehicle theft and vandalism was reported at Strike Pipeline, 902 Gladys, around 4 a.m. Sunday, April 18. A fence sustained an estimated $1,500 damage and a Ford F-450 was stolen. Loss is estimated at $5,000.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Isidro Rodriguez-Mendoza, 60, of 908 W. Expressway, No. 83, in Mercedes was arrested by deputies at 3:20 p.m. Thursday, April 15 for money laundering in excess of $30,000. Processed, he posted $15,000 and was released the next day.
Masen Reese Jonathan French, 19, of 2603 CR 107 in Boling was arrested by deputies at 12:22 a.m. Saturday, April 17 for possession of marijuana and a controlled substance. Processed, he posted $8,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Lee Andrew Kimble Jr., 38, of 801 East - A in Eagle Lake was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Monday, April 19 for public intoxication, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Josue Silva, 19, of 8404 S. Course in Houston was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Sunday, April 18 by the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office for driving under the influence – minor. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Arthur William Newlin III, 58, of 510 CR 125 in Wharton was arrested at 11:19 a.m. Thursday, April 15 on a warrant for stalking and a possession of marijuana charge. Processed, he posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Pablo Marcelino Cazares Jr., 18, of 4701 White Oak in East Bernard was arrest at 11:58 a.m. Saturday, April 17 for assault family violence with injury.
John Gabriel Vasquez, 48, of 500 S. Victoria in Louise was arrested by deputies at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, April 17 on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Processed, he posted $40,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
