People young and old all around the world are encouraged to stay home to contain the spread of coronavirus, and experts have especially urged older adults, who are at a higher risk of complications from the virus, to stay inside to protect themselves. Dr. Angela Catic, assistant professor in the Huffington Center on Aging at Baylor College of Medicine, provides insight on how to help older adults in the community during the global pandemic.
Stay connected
Not all elders will be willing to connect digitally, as it may be a major challenge for them. Technology is not a necessity if it will add more stress to an already stressful time.
Instead, call your loved ones on the phone or send letters and postcards.
Children can send drawings to their grandparents. Others may visit by waving and speaking through the window.
If the older adult wants to use technology, give simple explanations to help them log in. Something like FaceTime on a smartphone, if they have one, may be easier to explain since it has less steps than Zoom or other video conference services on the computer.
Help with groceries and errands
Family members or neighbors can offer to run errands or get groceries and community and faith-based organizations are helping.
Stores allow them to call to place grocery orders over the phone and can provide more information on senior hours.
“If there are alternatives to going to the stores, like neighbors, family or delivery, I would encourage them to do that to further minimize their exposure to others during this time,” Catic said.
Empower older adults to stay home
Explain that the best way to prevent significant spread of the virus is by keeping distance from one another.
“Staying home is not inaction, it’s action,” Catic said. “Discourage them from going out if they can stay home.”
Try not to use the phrase social distancing. Instead, say ‘physically distant, socially connected.’
Many older adults are feeling isolated, but if they are distancing at home, they can still connect through the phone, letters and postcards.
Set a routine
Catic encourages people of all ages to follow a routine.
If older adults have regularly scheduled doctor’s appointments, contact the doctor’s office ahead of the visit. Many doctors are converting to telephonic and video visits for non-urgent issues.
“We don’t want older adults to feel abandoned. Their doctors are available to care for them while taking steps to reduce potential exposure to the virus,” Catic said.
Multigenerational households
Some people live in multigenerational households, which makes distancing difficult. All family members should minimize social contact.
It is important for everyone in the family to be diligent about practicing infection prevention measure, including washing hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and disinfecting high-touch surfaces several times per day.
As there is evidence that asymptomatic individuals can spread the virus, members of the household could consider wearing cloth face masks in the home to reduce this risk.
“While multigenerational households may prevent some additional challenges given that older adults are high-risk for coronavirus, there is the benefit of families being able to assist one another during this challenging time,” Catic said.
duce potential exposure to the virus,” Catic said.
Multigenerational households
Some people live in multigenerational households, which makes distancing difficult. All family members should minimize social contact.
It is important for everyone in the family to be diligent about practicing infection prevention measure, including washing hands frequently with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and disinfecting high-touch surfaces several times per day.
As there is evidence that asymptomatic individuals can spread the virus, members of the household could consider wearing cloth face masks in the home to reduce this risk.
“While multigenerational households may prevent some additional challenges given that older adults are high-risk for coronavirus, there is the benefit of families being able to assist one another during this challenging time,” Catic said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.