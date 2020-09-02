City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Nancy Newman Torres, 34, of 309 Higbee was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance as well as single counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for motion to increase bond (possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver). Police seized a glass pipe, cigars, a “rock like substance” and pills. Processed, Torres was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Julie Ann Garcia, 26, of 1305 Sam was arrested at 2:11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 on warrants for failure to appear, a WCSO warrants for being a bondsman off bond (two counts of possession of marijuana and terroristic threat against a public servant). She was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Andrew Magdaleno Delagua, 34, of 115 Roosevelt was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 for resisting arrest. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Edgar Eduardo Jaramillo, 19, of 910 East was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 for theft of a firearm, no driver’s license, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stopped in the 100 block of Merchant, police seized a pistol, bullets and a digital scale. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Other
Bobby Galvan Sr., 55, of 412 E. Jackson was arrested at 12:32 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 on a warrant for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register for life. He was booked directly into the county jail.
Primitivo Llanes Jr., 47, of 511 E. Hillje was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 for the unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material and warrants for being a bondsman off bond (possession of a controlled substance), two counts of criminal mischief and a parole violation. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance was served against him.
City Incidents
Property
A Gravely zero turn mower was stolen from Schmidt Implement, 25410 U.S. 59, around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Loss is estimated near $8,000.
Vandals struck in the 400 block of Oscar between 8 a.m. and 1:18 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Three windows were damaged.
The rear window of a Volkswagen was damaged in the 700 block of Fahrenthold between 3:45 and 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Loss is estimated at $200.
Three tires were damaged on a vehicle in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lake between 3 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Damage is estimated at $200.
A hit-and-run was reported in the parking lot of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. A Dodge sustained damage to a bumper.
Another hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Tanner Services, 22417 U.S. 59, around 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31. A Pontiac sustained about $1,000 damage.
Violence, weapons
A fight was reported on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
Police are investigating family violence in the 200 block of East Third around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. A knife was reportedly used to threaten a person during a disturbance. No injuries were reported.
Multiple shots were reportedly fired in the 300 block of Tallow Lane around 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Bullets may have struck a home there. Anyone who may have seen the shooter or have information about the crime should call the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477. Callers to the tip line do not have to give their name to qualify for a cash reward.
Family violence was reported in the 1200 block of Alvin around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Janneth Evelisse Cardona, 33, of 5001 Ave. F, Apt. 108, in Bay City was arrested by state troopers at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 for driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond.
Ryan Felix Padilla, 19, of 2612 Benchmark was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26 for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Processed, he posted $35,700 in bonds and was released the next day.
Jacob Levens Burttschell, 21, of 814 Church in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:01 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Billy Acuna, 22, of 208 Ave. A was booked at 1:59 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 on a warrant for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone.
Anitra Marie Gonzalez, 43, of 13710 Marylebone in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:02 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Property
Micah Renee Dobson, 23, of 406 S. Colorado in Louise was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 for criminal mischief.
Veronica Lynn Melchor, 23, of 6256 CR 360 was booked at 1:59 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 on a warrant for theft.
Violence, weapons
Jermain Hargrove, 34, of 708 W. Second was arrested by WCSO at 6:04 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 for assault causing injury.
James Earl Roberts, 51, of 1310 Eveline was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31 by WCSO for family violence with a previous conviction.
