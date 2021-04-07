Free tax filing help is currently available to anyone in El Campo, with a qualifying return, thanks to two volunteers from the AARP Foundation.
“Ideally, we’re trying to help people that are on the low income side,” AARP Volunteer Gary Schmidt said.
Locals can make an appointment for tax aid, regardless of age or income level, but whether the volunteers can help will depend on the complexity of the return. Once an appointment is made, a volunteer meets with the client to gather information. The client then leaves their tax return documents, and they will be called to pick up the return once it is completed.
Schmidt and one other volunteer are working together on El Campo tax returns. They both have gone through a training process with the AARP Foundation.
“When we do the tax returns, we always do ... a quality review,” Schmidt said. “If I do your tax return, then my partner will also take the same information and review it to see that we do it correctly.”
Most tax returns can be prepared if they involve wages, unemployment compensation, limited self employment income, most 1099-MISC or 1099-NEC income, IRA contributions, filed return amendments and more.
Examples of returns the volunteers cannot help with include complicated capital gains or losses, hobby income, not-for-profit activities, moving expenses, farm income or expenses, tax on a child’s investment and more.
“We’ll have to look at what they bring in, and we’ll make a decision on whether we can do it or not,” Schmidt said.
He previously was involved with Manna Meals, which serves meals to the community twice weekly, and wanted to use the facility for more programs, Schmidt said. He previously volunteered for the AARP tax aid program in Victoria and eventually decided to bring it to El Campo.
“I was impressed with the program, so I said, ‘hey, this is an ideal situation to use the (Manna Meals) facility to do taxes here in El Campo,’” he said.
Texas tax returns for 2020 are due on June 15 this year instead of April 15, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and February’s winter storm. In 2020, the deadline for 2019 returns was extended to July 15.
The AARP Foundation program will be open in the foreseeable future, Schmidt said, as long as there are people requesting appointments.
Those interested must fill out an Intake/Interview & Quality Review form, which are available at the El Campo Library, 200 W Church, in advance.
AARP Foundation tax help is available, by appointment, 1 - 5 p.m. on on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at the Manna Meals Center, 500 Foerster. Face masks are required due to the pandemic.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 979-482-9309.
