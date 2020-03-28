Holding a public meeting while social distancing sounds like an oxymoron, but that’s exactly what the El Campo ISD school board did Tuesday night. Governor Greg Abbott limited public gatherings to 10 people due to Coronavirus concerns, so the ECISD school board discussed Coronavirus updates, among other agenda items over a public phone call.
ECISD schools closed March 16, and the district is transitioning to online curriculum during the closure. However, some students are battling slow WiFi, while about 25 percent of ECISD students are estimated to have no Internet access.
“We have a student that is anxious because they’re not able to complete their work,” Superintendent Kelly Waters said.
ECISD officials proposed that during the school closure, currently set to last until at least April 6, students must complete a minimum of 50 percent of assignments to receive course credit. Completion does not mean mastery, Waters said.
“We also realize that (for) students that don’t have Internet, we’re going to have to do an option, whether it’s paper and pencil-type lessons, for them for the remainder of our closure,” she added.
Senior class rank will be determined, as it always has been, by student grades through the third 9-week grading period in the spring semester, which ended on March 6, 2020. District officials are still discussing how to handle graduation, should school remain closed.
“There have been no conversations about canceling it,” Waters said. “We may move it back.”
How class rank for younger students as well as how final grades should be calculated has yet to be determined by district officials. The board will hold a special meeting 6 p.m. Monday, March 30 to further discuss grading and reevaluate the district’s current return date of April 6.
At the meeting, a concern was raised that students living in rural areas outside of El Campo have less access to the district’s feeding program, which offers free lunches and breakfasts to all children under 18 years old.
Parents of students in rural areas can fill out a form, available at the feeding program drive-through behind Northside Elementary, 2610 Meadow Lane, granting permission for another adult to pick up a free lunch on behalf of the family. In these instances, when the driver has a signed form, a child does not have to be present in the car for the meal received.
