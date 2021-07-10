Three weeks after a woman’s decomposed body was found off CR 225, her identity remains a mystery with law enforcement officials turning to the University of North Texas’ forensic experts.
“It’s a really sad case ... Hopefully, we can find her family and give them some peace,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Friday.
The department, he said, has received “well over a 100 phone calls ... from family members across the United States wondering if this was their family member.”
In each case, so far, he said, items found with the body and other factors have ruled out the possibility.
The body was discovered on June 18 about 15 to 20 yards away from a ditch in a secluded pasture about two miles south of the CR 216 intersection with CR 225 near Hungerford.
She is believed to have been a petite 14- to 17-year-old girl who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head, dying three to six months before the discovery of the body. The deadly damage of the bullets appear to be the only injuries on the girl.
Authorities know the girl had dark brown or black hair of at least shoulder length, but due to the level of decomposition, her ethnicity remains unknown.
The girl was clothed in a t-shirt with the Disney character Stitch from “Lilo and Stitch” with the word “OHANA” in blue, a pair of shorts with images of coffee mugs and donuts and a lightweight Love Tree brand jacket. No shoes were recovered. On her fingers, investigators found three rings.
No other items were discovered with the body. “What we released, that’s what we have,” Srubar said.
Heavy rains in the last week make it difficult, if not impossible, to further search the area at this point as it is low lying.
For now, authorities must wait for the North Texas teams to finish their examination and for the Department of Public Safety labs to examine the clothing and the rings. Those efforts, he said, could take months.
The department, Srubar said, has no theories on why the girl was killed. He’s hoping evidence will offer clues or some member of the public will come forward with her identity or information about her killer.
There are no runaways in Wharton County who have not been accounted for and no nearby missing person cases filed during the time period which would fit the girl’s description.
Anyone who knows the murdered girl’s identity or with information about the crime should contact Sgt. Rodriguez with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 979-532-1550.
Those with information can also leave it anonymously with the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on the P3 app.
