Instead of trashing or flushing unused prescriptions down the drain, the El Campo Police Department is accepting medications to properly dispose of them.
ECPD runs a drug take-back program twice a year and takes unwanted or expired medication out of residents medicine cabinets to help them not end up on the streets.
“The program started this last Monday. It will stop on Oct. 29th. No needles, aerosols or vape pens. The receptacle is in our lobby. Just walk in, drop in and leave,” ECPD Corporal and program coordinator Mark Biskup said.
Drop-offs aren’t monitored and can be done at any point, day or night at the department, 1011 West Loop.
While the program isn’t intended to dispose of illegal substances, they are destroyed along with other surrendered materials, provided they aren’t needles, aerosols or vape pens.
Since the program began in 2014, ECPD has collected and destroyed over 1,000 pounds of medication and collects around 30 pounds of medication whenever the program comes around again.
“In the early years we collected 190, 155 and 139 lbs., so I think the public does a better job of cleaning out the medicine cabinet each time we do a Take Back,” Biskup said.
Flushing medication is generally not recommended and take backs are preferred, unless medication is on the FDA’s Flush list, it is not recommended to flush.
Medication should be mixed with something like cat litter or coffee grounds, sealed in a plastic bag and thrown in the trash as described by the FDA.
Anyone with questions or that needs help scheduling a larger drop-off can contact Cpl. Mark Biskup at the ECPD 979-543-5311.
