The second ECPD Drug Take-Back program has returned this year. The programs help control the amount of prescription medication on the street by giving local residents a secure place to dispose of medicine they’re no longer taking.

The program has collected over 1,000 pounds of medication since it’s inception.

If you have medication or other substances for disposal that aren’t needles, aerosols or vape pens, they can be dropped in the ECPD drug take back receptacle in the station’s lobby any time of day or night, no questions asked, 1011 W. Loop.

Larger disposals can be scheduled through the ECPD at 979-543-5311.

Instead of trashing or flushing unused prescriptions down the drain, the El Campo Police Department is accepting medications to properly dispose of them.

ECPD runs a drug take-back program twice a year and takes unwanted or expired medication out of residents medicine cabinets to help them not end up on the streets.

