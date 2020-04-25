Walking across the Ricebird Stadium stage to receive a diploma had become a fleeting dream for El Campo High School seniors now finishing the semester at home. Although likely delayed until July due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 2020 graduation ceremony will still take place, officials said Thursday.
“Our goal is to do everything we can to hold a traditional graduation ceremony for this class,” Superintendent Kelly Waters said.
El Campo ISD is closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the district is unable to host a graduation ceremony on the original May 22 date, it will be postponed until July 23.
“That way if parents had vacations or were going out of town, we figured they’d still be in for that Thursday evening,” Waters said. “We’re trying to make it work for everyone.”
If the ceremony were to be held in August, Waters said she fears students wouldn’t be able to attend. If the ceremony is moved from May, students will be given advanced notice.
The ECISD school board will announce their decision about graduation during its Tuesday, April 28 remote meeting. See related story for more details.
“It might be (that) we have to limit the number of people,” Waters said. “It might be that each kid gets so many tickets. We’re going to make it work.”
Louise ISD’s school board met Monday and discussed graduation options, but did not make a decision about the ceremony. Rice CISD officials have not made a decision regarding graduation, and are awaiting more guidance from the Texas Education Agency.
