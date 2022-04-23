Drought seems to be returning to Wharton County, despite a rainy February.
The Lower Colorado River Authority has measured the rainfall in Wharton County at 5.73 inches as of April 21, which is only 69 percent of the average yearly rainfall since 2014.
Texas Agri-Life estimates Wharton County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index rating at 452, last released on April 20. It’s a +5 increase to the total on the scale measuring moisture missing from soil from the last record. At 500, a burn ban is ordered and the strain on agricultural producers becomes severe.
“Most of the state is in exceptional drought, which is less than 75 percent of the normal rainfall. We are in mild to moderate drought,” Wharton County Extension agent Corrie Bowen said Wednesday.
The U.S. Drought Monitor splits Wharton County north and south between severe drought and moderate drought, respectively. Egypt to Boling, and everything north in these conditions can expect poor pasture conditions, decreased crop yields and burn bans starting as reported by the U.S. Drought Monitor, a D2 status.
Below that line, farmers can expect to see dry land crops being stunted and some early cattle sales, a D1.
Local producers haven’t seen too much effect as of yet, but the threat is still there.
“I planted (soy beans) two weeks ago and they’re coming up. They need rain but they’re holding up, the corn crops are lacking water when the day gets hot,” Lane City farmer Howard Wittig said Thursday adding “We’ve still got soil moisture, but the further west you (go) the worse it is, and it’s headed this way. It’s not as bad yet, but it’s still April. Come July you’ll see what it’s like without rain.”
If Central Texas doesn’t see an increase in rainfall, it can have detrimental effects on producers into Wharton County.
“If we don’t get rain in the Hill Country, we can’t use that water for rice crops. If there isn’t enough water stored in the reservoir lakes by mid-summer, we might not get to bring water down,” Bowen said.
According to the 2020 water management plan as reported by the Lower Colorado River Authority, 178,000 acre-feet are available for use from the Lakes Travis and Buchanan as of their March 1 assessment. The second assessment will take place on July 1 and that will determine how much water is available for the second crop.
