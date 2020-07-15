City Arrests
Property
Ronald Dean Richards, 29, of 1415 North in Channelview was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, July 9 on a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Arrested in Houston, he was processed there.
A teenager was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft in the 400 block of Avenue A on Sunday, July 12. A GMC Sierra was stolen along with keys for multiple other vehicles. Loss is estimated at $2,000.
Violence, weapons
Lawrence Esavel Melchor, 37, of 605 Rice was arrested at 4:25 a.m. Saturday, July 11 for family violence with a previous conviction resulting in an injury after police were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Melchor was processed and transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that day. Once there, he posted $8,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Tony Carrizales Delacruz, 51, of 1703 N. Wharton was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Saturday, July 11 for injury to a child after police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1700 block of North Wharton. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted an $18,000 bond and was released the same day.
Dylan Ray Gonzalez, 17, of 505 Tegner was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, July 11 for fighting. Processed locally, he posted
a bond and was released the next day.
Guadalupe Gonzalez Jr., 19, of 505 Tegner was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, July 11 for fighting. Processed locally, he posted a bond and was released the next day.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars kicked in a door at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, around 9 p.m. Friday, July 10. No items were listed as stolen. Damage to the door frame is estimated at $600.
Violence, weapons
A disturbance with a handgun involved at Stoneridge Apartments, 202 West Loop, around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 9 ended with a police investigation and $200 damage to a window.
Police are investigating an assault at Legacy Park, 303 West Loop around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, July 11, on the playground. Injuries were reported.
A report of multiple shots fired in the 800 block of Dunlap around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 12 is under investigation. Police arriving on the scene were told two people had been fighting with others looking on before an unknown person pulled a handgun and fired several shots. No injuries were reported.
Other
Police are on the hunt for a red Buick which fled from officers in the 700 Dunlap around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Brandon Javon James, 27, of 11725 Peachwood Lake in Sugar Land was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:31 p.m. Friday, July 10 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Noe Maldonado Jr., 48, of 206 Tegner was arrested by Wharton PD at 2:12 a.m. Sunday, July 12 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
John Thomas White, 47, of 3618 CR 154 in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 7:43 p.m. Thursday, July 9 on a warrant for indecency with a child - sexual contact.
Ryan Andrew Hoffman, 33, of 423 Lancer was booked at 7:28 p.m. Friday, July 10 on a warrant for family violence. Processed, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the next day.
Onesimo Salgado, 30, of 1415 Mary was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:47 p.m. Saturday, July 11 for resisting arrested and public intoxication. Processed, he posted $3,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Augustine Mendoza Jr., 29, of 9062 FM 441 in Louise was booked at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 12 on a warrant for violating a sex offender’s requirement to register. Processed, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the same day.
Other
Tre Anthony Munoz, 19, of 6722 FM 1161 West in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 3:21 a.m. Monday, July 13 for evading arrest.
