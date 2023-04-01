Blue Ribbon Bovine

Banker Kulak and his Grand Champion steer White Strike make a pass around the Ammann Barn Tuesday night at the Wharton County Youth Fair Steer Show. The Charolais-cross cow and his St Phillip Catholic School handler earned top honors out of a field of 36 competitors.

It was a clean sweep for West Wharton County students in the Wharton County Youth Fair’s steer show capturing Grand and Reserve Champion.

One of WCYF’s junior competitors brought home the gold with fourth grader Banker Kulak of El Campo Prairie Switch 4H and his 1,380-pound Charolais-cross “White Strike” winning Grand Champion out of the 36 entries.

