It was a clean sweep for West Wharton County students in the Wharton County Youth Fair’s steer show capturing Grand and Reserve Champion.
One of WCYF’s junior competitors brought home the gold with fourth grader Banker Kulak of El Campo Prairie Switch 4H and his 1,380-pound Charolais-cross “White Strike” winning Grand Champion out of the 36 entries.
“We brought him back from Houston (Livestock Show & Rodeo) and we did okay, but we’ve been preparing since getting back,” Kulak said. “He’s pretty white and he looks like he has strikes on him, that’s where the name came from.”
The off-white steer was the second bovine youth fair entry that the young St. Phillip Catholic School student had shown in his WCYF career, to much better results this time.
“This is my second year (raising steers). My folks helped me raise him. I entered last year and I think I got last place,” Kulak said. “I spent a lot of time with him and worked with him a lot. My teacher, Mr. (Shawn) Peters helped me too, he’s a great teacher.”
Families, friends and spectators met at the Ammann Barn and watched as the competitors led their bovine companions around the arena as the judge examined each steer for their size, shape and frame, pulling several class winners from the herd before taking his time to dig into the few remaining animals.
After much prying about the secrets to raising a prize winning cow, Kulak spilled the beans, there is no great secret.
“It’s just work. I was working with him at least 30 minutes to an hour a day and I gave up a lot of Saturdays and baseball practices to do it.”
Kulak has plans for his animal going into the Sale of Excellence today.
“I hope we get at least $1,000 for him, I’m sad to have him butchered. I need to ask my grandpa to bid on White Strike first,” Kulak said.
His mother, Andrea Kulak quickly added, “I hope we get much more than that.”
Louise freshman Tanner Lott brought home Reserve Champion after competing in the same class and advancing to the finals with the Grand Champion.
Lott moved to Wharton County just a few years ago, but is bringing plenty of animal experience to Ammann Barn from outside the county.
“(Winning the competition) isn’t ever par for the course, but we’ve had a lot of luck with lamb, goat and steers, and I’ve made Grand Champion with steers before at Liberty County Fair, I’ve been showing since I was eight,” Lott said.
Late nights and plenty of work were par for the course raising animals and rearing the 1,355-pound Charolais cow was a labor extensive process.
“We’d tie that steer up everyday, I’d come home and do homework and get out there. There are a lot of late nights working, getting them comfortable with the show stick and walking around,” Lott said. “There are plans for next year as well, we had six steers on feed for this year.”
Last year’s Grand Champion steer, raised by Hailey Peters, sold for $9,105 at the Sale of Excellence.
After winning the show, both steers will be entered into the 275 slot Sale Of Excellence today in hopes of earning big money for the animals.
