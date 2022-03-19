Louise ISD trustees will discuss student accident insurance and the dyslexia screening waiver, Monday night.
Texas Education Agency standards require public school students be tested for dyslexia, first grade students must be screened by Jan 31.“The instructional coach is investigating it,” superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The consent agenda consists of approving a $2,000 donation and amending the Louise ISD budget.
Louise ISD trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21 in the Louise ISD board room at LISD elementary, 408 2nd, Louise.
The meeting is open to the public with time designated for public comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.