Tuesday gunshots rang out on Lundy Avenue and within an hour El Campo police arrested two teenage shooters.
No injuries were reported that afternoon in the exchange of gunfire in the 400 block of Lundy shortly after noon.
Responding to a call of shots fired in the area, El Campo police were able to track two suspects to 512 Main.
By 1 p.m. 17-year-old Blake Eli Garcia and 18-year-old Michael Anthony Garcia Jr., both of that residence, were arrested on a single charge of deadly conduct: discharging a firearm.
One 9mm still warm pistol was seized at the teens’ home along with multiple rounds of ammunition and other items believed to be evidence in the case.
Police are still trying to determine what sparked the gunfire between these two and what may have been a drive-by shooter.
One vehicle was reportedly struck by bullets.
Deadly conduct, a third-degree felony in this case, is punishable by two to 10 years in prison should either Garcia be convicted of the crime.
Blake Eli Garcia was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Posting a $10,000 bond, he was released at 8:04 p.m. that night. He had been previously booked into the jail in July for vandalism.
Michael Anthony Garcia Jr., also booked Thursday, posted a $10,000 bond and was released at 10:47 p.m. on a $10,000 bond.
On Sept. 5 and Nov. 11, he had been booked into the jail on charges of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and evading arrest.
