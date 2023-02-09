On Valentine’s Day Tuesday, don’t forget the roses and candy, but first grab your resume, don your interview clothes and head to the El Campo Civic Center to find a job you’ll love.
More than 50 companies have already signed up for booths at the 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 event with more expected to join before the doors open. Some will be hiring on site.
Other companies not setting up booths will have application forms on site for applicants.
“Dress for success. Business casual. You want to be able to impress your next employer,” said event coordinator Beverly Supak, an economic development specialist with the City Development Corporation of El Campo.
Organizers hope to draw several hundred attendees, so it’s best to come prepared to answer questions in addition to asking companies about the work they do. “I think this will probably be our biggest one yet,” Supak said.
Among the current employers looking for new workers are Fesco, Constellation Energy, Boys & Girls of El Campo, Brown & Root, the City of Wharton, Creative Care Children’s School, Green Leaf Nursery, Leedo, Matagorda Nursing & Rehab, United Ag of El Campo, Splashway, STP Nuclear, St. Philip Catholic School, Wharton Tractor Company and Wharton County Junior College.
“There is a wide range from oilfield and tractors to child care and education to military and manufacturing, health care. The diversity means there’s a possible job out there for just about everyone,” Supak said.
No information is available yet on companies leaving applications at the civic center.
“We want to ensure that Wharton County employers have the human resources they need to grow and succeed,” said Josh Owens, executive director of the Wharton Economic Development Corp.
The Wharton County Job Fair is free to serious job seekers at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. The event is sponsored by the City Development Corporation of El Campo in partnership with the Wharton Economic Development Corporation, Workforce Solutions and the chambers of commerce in El Campo and Wharton.
