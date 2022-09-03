A Best Of Wharton County magazine is in the works after more than 23,000 online votes were tallied.
Winning businesses and individuals are being contacted now, some of which have already announced their status.
“We look forward to bringing you a publication that will serve as your go-to book for everything from places to dine to, places to shop and a wide variety of services. It will, however, take some time to produce,” Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
A joint effort of the El Campo Leader-News, Wharton Journal-Spectator and East Bernard Express, all nominations, vote collections and vote tabulation was handled by a third-party contractor to ensure fairness.
“Business is competition always has been, always will be, but I hope people see this as what it is meant to be – a chance to put businesses in the spotlight rather than an excuse to look down upon those who didn’t place first, second or third,” Crabtree said. “Folks who would do something like that are mighty unneighborly.”
The magazine will highlight a selection of businesses and provide easy to read lists by category of those placing first, second or third.
“I want to say thank you in advance to the advertisers who will make this section possible and encourage winners and other businesses to use this as an opportunity to get noticed,” Crabtree said.
“This is a chance for all. Think about it, what happens if the top three in a category is in Wharton and you live in Louise? If you are happy going to Wharton, excellent, this is an opportunity for those businesses to be noticed. However, you might not want to make that drive or call a service person from there. You might just want something a little closer to home. This provides an opportunity for all businesses,” she added.
Publication is currently set for later this month. The magazine will be inserted the El Campo Leader-News, Wharton Journal-Spectator and East Bernard Express, will be made available for area chambers of commerce to share with visitors and will later be available at key locations.
“This will be a go-to book for a year. We still have requests for our last pre-COVID best of publication. It’s a living document,” Crabtree said.
