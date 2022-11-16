Men With Mission

El Campo’s Parks Department crew stands before City Council Monday night after accepting their award for managing two of the three top parks in Wharton County, according to the voters in the 2022 Best Of Wharton County contest hosted by the El Campo Leader-News and other Wharton County Newspapers Inc publications. Pictured (l-r) are: Edward Montalvo, Corey Granados, Juan B. Leal Jr., Jose Rodriguez, Vance Miller, Jose Lemus, Dustin Flores and City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson.

Their jobs aren’t generally glamorous, but Monday night the El Campo Public Works Department took the spotlight at city council, a shining moment for men whose job it is to keep the public happy.

The eight men lining the dais are directly responsible for El Campo’s Legacy Park on the West Loop being named the top park in the 2022 Best of Wharton County contest hosted by the El Campo Leader-News, Wharton Journal-Spectator and East Bernard Express. Friendship Park on North Wharton Street was named third best park in the county.

