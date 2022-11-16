Their jobs aren’t generally glamorous, but Monday night the El Campo Public Works Department took the spotlight at city council, a shining moment for men whose job it is to keep the public happy.
The eight men lining the dais are directly responsible for El Campo’s Legacy Park on the West Loop being named the top park in the 2022 Best of Wharton County contest hosted by the El Campo Leader-News, Wharton Journal-Spectator and East Bernard Express. Friendship Park on North Wharton Street was named third best park in the county.
“This award would not have gone to the city if these men had not stepped up. It does not happen if they do not mow, clean up the trash or make sure hundreds of other small details are taken care of every week. What they do matters and the majority of 23,431 votes cast agree,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said presenting the honor.
Jose Lemus is the parks foreman working with Edward Montalvo and David Perez supervising grounds keeping crewmen Corey Granados, Vance Miller, Colton Kallina, Dustin Flores Juan Leal and Jose Rodriguez busy ensuring Legacy Park is the outdoor destination to visit.
The city’s newest park, Legacy uses an agricultural theme in its playground with climbing “hay bales,” a barn and farm yard with animal sculptures comprising an area specifically for small children with the red barn motif carrying over to the large slides and a climbing tractor. A pond sits on the south side of the play area which includes a maze and picnic tables.
More plans are in the works.
“El Campo Public Works goal is to individualize the park system and build on the previous comprehensive plans, concentrate efforts on each park to bring it up to the park vision,” El Campo Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
The crews care for all eight city parks, along with green spaces at the El Campo Civic Center, swimming pool, City Hall and animal shelter – 122.8 acres in all.
Increasing security, lighting, traffic issues and creating mini-parks are the current goals of the department.
“Best Of Wharton County voters truly took their time in deciding which choices to make. You can look at results and see that votes did not simply go to what was near by, people didn’t just vote for their neighbor. The county’s citizens, not just the residents of El Campo, chose Legacy Park. That says a whole lot, it really was county-wide,” Crabtree said.
Lemus has been with the City of El Campo four years, Montalvo 14 years, Granados four years, Miller three years, Kallina four months and Flores four months.
Public works also has three seasonal employees: Juan B. Leal Jr. and Jose Rodriguez who have been with Public Works one month each and David Perez who has worked three months part time.
