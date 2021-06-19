City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Police dispatched to a disturbance in the 1000 block of the West Loop around 3 p.m. Friday, June 11 discovered a 22-year-old El Campo man likely under the influence of marijuana. The man was arrested for public intoxication and processed locally.
Kimberly Rochelle Galindo, 31, of 2117 N. Esplanade, No. 69, in Cuero was arrested directly at the Wharton County Jail at 3:27 p.m. Friday, June 11 on warrants for a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of no driver’s license. She was held in the El Campo jail for 48 hours and then released.
Selina Nicole Ashton, 23, of 706 Nelson was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Saturday, June 12 on warrants for drug possession and failure to appear. Processed locally, she was held in El Campo 48 hours and then released.
Property
Police dispatched to a burglary in progress the 500 block of Tegner found an intoxicated 22-year-old El Campo man. He was taken to the jail.
Trayland Lopez, 17, of 306 Bridge in Victoria, also listed as 805 Cedar in Edna, was booked directly into the county jail on two warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity – burglary of a motor vehicle and credit or debit card abuse. Later, a third count of engaging in organized criminal activity was posted on the jail report. Processed, he posted $20,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
A disturbance in the 1000 block of Acosta led to the arrest of a 60-year-old El Campo man around 11 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars struck in the 600 block of Erin between 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 16. A $320 Yeti ice chest was stolen from a Toyota Tacoma.
Vandalism and theft was reported in the 500 block of Roth between noon Monday, June 11 and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. A valve was damaged and water stolen. Loss exceeds $100.
H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, discovered a counterfeit $100 bill around 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 11.
Burglars broke into J&D Bottle Shop, 619 N. Mechanic, between 5 and 7:35 a.m. Monday, June 14. Three bottles of Vodka were stolen. Loss is less than $100.
A case of fraud was reported at First Financial Bank, 401 N. Mechanic, on Monday, June 14.
Violence, weapons
El Campo police are conducting an investigation into an abused child. The report was filed Wednesday, June 16. No arrests had been made as of press time.
A vehicle was used to threaten a person with harm in the 300 block of Greely around 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Airren Airric Carranza, 29, of 1610 S. Mechanic was arrested by Wharton PD at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 for driving while intoxicated and being involved in a hit and run. Processed, he posted $2,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Other
Kimberly Renae Cadriel, 37, of 803 Hayden was booked at 8:48 p.m. Monday, June 14 on a warrant for contempt of court: disobedience of a court order. Processed, she posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.