Wharton fests receive official council support

The Wharton City Council gave its blessing for two community events to take place downtown this fall.
Monday, the council agreed to street closures, lights, trash cans, open containers of alcohol, traffic control, waiving fees, and other related items for the Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair on Oct. 8 and the Party Under the Bridge on Oct. 20.
Margaret Montgomery-Kostka of the wine fair requested Fulton Street between Milam and Burleson streets and Houston Street between Burleson and Hawes streets be closed from 2-10 p.m. for the festival.
Also requested was permission to allow alcohol consumption within the festival area. The request for generator lights became a sticking point. She requested six lights, but the city only has two, which the council was happy to provide.
Last year Maxum Oilfield Rentals donated use of six lights and Montgomery-Kostka said she would check with them again.
“We were hoping to get more than six this year, just for security reasons,” she said. “Last year, we had asked the county to turn all the Christmas lights on that were wrapped around the trees around the courthouse and that didn’t happen. And we had some issues with just not being able to see and some of the sidewalks around the courthouse are in bad shape and it’s just a safety issue. So we were just hoping for some more lighting.”
She noted several of the lamps around the courthouse square were not working last year and asked that more lighting be provided on Houston Street near Hawes Street for participating merchants.
Ronald Sanders, Wharton Chamber executive director, asked for street closures around Dinosaur Park on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4-8 p.m., along with traffic control, access to electrical power, additional trash cans, permission for open containers, mosquito spraying and fire ant treatment, lights, waiving all permits and fees, and assistance with setting up and taking down tables and chairs.
“We appreciate the city’s collaboration on this event. It couldn’t happen without the city,” Sanders said.
