No major injuries were reported Thursday in a Serena Drive disturbance, police initially feared may involve a fire arm.
Investigators are still trying to determine the full extent of the mayhem that started with two suspects entering through an unlocked front door.
“Seventeen and 16-year-old brothers entered a residence and assaulted a boy. The scene was very chaotic and we had conflicting statements from people involved and witnesses,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
After investigation officers now say they do not believe a gun was actually involved in the disturbance.
“The two brothers were stopped on a traffic stop a short time later (in the 1700 block of the West Loop) and arrested. We did recover a 9mm handgun with an extended clip during a search of their residence,” Urban said.
T’Jay Alexander Rodriguez, 17, of 1501 Bryne was arrested at noon Thursday, Sept. 8 for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony and terroristic threat. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted $6,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
The status of the juvenile was not available as of press time.
