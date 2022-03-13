Few people know newspapers helped bring about Independence from Great Britain establishing the United States of America.
Benjamin Franklin was appointed first Postmaster General of the United States of America, but prior to 1775 he served in the same role for the Colonies from 1753-74. As chief postmaster, Franklin decreed an act to prevent England from censoring news that did not support the Crown.
During the Revolution, newspapers helped keep colonists aware of events, encouraged those supporting independence and let people know where to send supplies.
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees Freedom of the Press.
To sell newspapers to non-subscribers the headline on page 1 needed to be of importance wherein it screams “Extra! Extra! Read All About It!” The top headline on the first edition of El Campo Leader-News & Svoboda reads in bold print “EL CAMPO TO BE CENTER OF MASS CIVIL DEFENSE DRILL.”
Story line told readers all eyes in the state and the nation would be upon El Campo April 17-20 when state and national agencies planned to stage demonstrations on the best way citizens, law enforcement, fire departments, schools and other organizations could best defend against an attack from a foreign country. This period was known as the “Cold War” with fear Russia would drop an atom bomb on the nations.
Participating agencies included the State Civil Defense & Disaster Dept; the Department of Public Safety; Texas National Guard; State Health Dept.; University of Texas Medical School in Galveston; Texas Reserve Training School; Harris County Emergency Corps Rescue Team; Harris County Sheriff’s Auxiliary & Constables Auxiliary; Red Cross along with numerous local agencies and volunteers.
Chairing this event was El Campo’s own W.W. Dudley, the local director of Civil Defense and his co-chair Ray “Buck” Pierce, who is national chair of the American Legion. Acting as liaison between all groups was Senator Culp Krueger.
Day 1: Luncheon/speakers were Major Gen. Miller Ainsworth of Luling, former Commander of the Texas National Guard. Krueger confirmed El Campo would be the site of a new $150,000 National Guard Armory.
Day 2: More than 300 mothers were set to demonstrate correct mass evacuation steps.
Under the direction of DPS, they would leave the public and parochial elementary schools and travel to a predetermined safe location.
During the evacuation, overseen by Clyde Wheeler director of this operation, CAP planes were set to fly over the city dropping leaflets to alert citizenry of possible alerts. At 1:30 p.m., a red alert from National Air Defense Warning Center in Colorado would sound.
Postmaster William Anthis offered the post office basement for a safe haven. That evening DPS, under the direction of Carl O’Neal, planned to block traffic from entering El Campo via Hwys. 59 & 71.
To open and close Friday and Saturday events, the American Legion Color Guard was tapped to raise and lower the flags in Evans Park under direction of M.W. “Baldy” Crowell.
Day 3: Students from UTMB planned to arrive early in the morning with a hospital unit accompanied by Harris County Sheriff & Constable posse.
At 10 a.m. a teenage rodeo was planned while at 11:30 a.m. the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department staged a rescue operation.
Evening supper was served at the Texas National Guard site – all the rice and gravy you can eat.
Sunday: all churches were set to recognize the value being prepared and how Civil Defense can save lives.
Sharing the front page with bold heading: ELWOOD, CLAPP, GLASS, HAYNES WIN. City Council election results give Mayor O.R. Lundy 325 votes as a write-in as Lundy had opted not to run again. Of the 588 votes cast: Charles Ellwood collected 502, Norvall Clapp Jr. 376, Glenn Glass 369 and Collis Haynes 356, Holdovers are Connie McCann, C. Carlson, Cortez Allen for council members.
On April 12, the County Spelling Bee, formerly sponsored by El Campo News, now sponsored by Leader-News. That year’s event took place in ECISD’s high school auditorium with participants from El Campo, Wharton, Louise, Crescent, East Bernard, Boling, Newgulf and Iago. Winner went to Houston. The event was sponsored by the Houston Press in early May. Participants in the contest are from grades 5-8 with age limit of 15.
Rainfall Chart: 1958 week ending April 2 no rain; 1957 2.0”. Total for March 1958 2.70”; 1957 March total 7.44”. Year’s total to date 1958 10.70”; 1957 12.90”
– Merle Hudgins, a Wharton County historian and researcher, presents Part 2 of Follow The Leader: The Start of the El Campo Leader-News. The series will run on the second and fourth Saturday through summer’s start.
