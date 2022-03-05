With no recount requested in the Wharton County Republican Primary, Audrey Wessels Scearce is tentatively the next Wharton County treasurer.
“No one has filed for a recount,” Election Administrator Cindy Richter said Friday.
Campaigns have until two days after the official canvass by the Wharton County Commissioners Court to file a recount.
A possibility with how close this election was. “I’ve never seen an election that close,” Richter said.
Richter wasn’t the only one that was impressed by the tight race.
After qualified mail-in ballots were counted, the ballot total for Wharton County Treasurer sits at Audrey Wessels Scearce, 1,890, and Christa Lynch Albrecht, 1,888.
“It’s overwhelming and nerve-racking, you expect it to be over that night. I don’t know why it’s this close. There were two qualified candidates and the county wins no matter what,” Scearce said.
Albrecht could not be reached for comment by press time.
There is no Democratic challenger for Wharton County treasurer, so the primary winner will take the oath of office in January.
“We had two qualified candidates with recognizable names, if you want to support your candidate, go vote. Every vote counts,” Wharton County Republican Chair Don Al Middlebrook said.
