City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Pamela Nichole Jackson, 45, of 502 Oscar was arrested at 8:52 a.m. Monday, June 28 on Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for being a bondsman off bond – possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana as well as a misdemeanor theft warrant after being stopped for a traffic violation on North Mechanic. Processed, she was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Rosalinda Reyes Paniagua, 54, of 108 E. Correll was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Monday, June 28 on a warrant for assault causing injury. She was sent to county jail the next day.
A teenager was arrested for family violence with injuries after officers were called to a disturbance on Wanda Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
Sarah Nicole Gilmore, 21, of 1415 W. Norris was arrested at 4:21 a.m. Thursday, July 1 on warrants for assault causing injury to a public servant and unlawful restraint of a public servant. Gilmore stands accused of fleeing from El Campo Memorial Hospital staff and then locking herself into an office there, according to El Campo police Lt. Russell Urban. The employee allegedly was kept from leaving and slammed into a door. “Hospital employees kicked in the door,” Urban said. Gilmore surrendered at the county jail and was processed there.
Jonathan Ray Lopez, 18, of 605 Shropshire was booked at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, July 1 on warrants for sexual performance of a child and possession of child pornography. He stands accused of having explicit images of a 15-year-old girl. Lopez was booked directly into the county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals damaged a tire on a vehicle parked in front of a home on Serena Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
A trailer house wall was damaged in the 500 block of Roth around 5 a.m. Thursday, July 1.
A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked at Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First, between 7 a.m. Saturday, June 26 and 4 p.m. Monday, June 28. Loss is estimated at $450.
