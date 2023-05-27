All are invited to attend one or both of the Memorial Day observances in El Campo Monday, honoring the fallen who gave their lives in service, often on the fields of battle.
Each hour-long event includes traditional flag raisings and recognitions designed to offer thanks along with a promise that the efforts of these men and women will not be forgotten.
Bring your lawn chairs for this outdoor event at El Campo Community Cemetery, 299 Jesse location off of the West Loop starting at 10 a.m.
Among the honored dead buried at the small cemetery is Lance Cpl. Johnnie Douglas Ceasar, one of 241 Americans killed during a suicide truck bombing at the Marine Barracks in Beirut on Oct. 23, 1983.
A 1980 graduate of El Campo High School, Ceasar had played on the varsity football team for two years. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in December 1979 and had been deployed to Europe once before being ordered to the Middle East.
Ceasar had been part of the peacekeeping force deployed to Beirut. At the time of the attack, he had been scheduled to rotate home in just two weeks.
The El Campo Community program includes traditional honors with Rev. Carey Smith serving as this year’s keynote speaker.
The observance at Craig-Harriss American Legion Post 251, named for the first El Campo men killed during World War I and World War II, starts at 11 a.m. Monday at Armory Road on Hwy. 71 South hall.
Capt. Samuel R. Craig, an El Campo High School and Texas A&M grad, gave his life during World War I fighting in France Sept. 14, 1918.
In the battle for St. Mehiel (France), Craig “was leading his company up a hill when he was struck down,” according to a letter printed in the Nov. 1, 1918 El Campo Citizen.
There’s a marker in El Campo’s Garden of Memories cemetery honoring the fallen soldier, but no record of when, or even if, he ever returned home.
Hugh Harris was aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia when she was torpedoed and sank during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
A 1939 El Campo High School graduate, Harriss was the co-captain of the school’s 1936 team that won both the district and regional championships. At the high school, he held a record that may still stand having played all the quarters of all the El Campo games for four successive years.
When the Virginia was attacked, Harriss stayed at his post and was overcome by carbon monoxide. His body was recovered from the wreckage in June 1942.
Harriss is buried with family in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
On Monday at Craig-Harriss hall, Legionnaires along with Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will perform a traditional ceremony including the posting of flags, recognition of those listed as Missing In Action or as a prisoner of war and a reading of the post’s members who died since May 2022.
Bob Wilkins of El Campo, a Vietnam era veteran and past manager of Danevang Farmer’s Coop, will serve as the day’s guest speaker. A lieutenant, he spent three years with the 25th Infantry and five as a Texas National Guardsman.
Wilkins will review covert Thailand and Laos operations he participated in while stationed in Vietnam. He also served as an advisor to a Vietnamese Ranger battalion.
Wilkins is a member of First United Methodist Church, a past board member of the city Planning & Zoning Commission and has held many agriculturally based posts.
Following the program, the Legion will host a free will sandwich luncheon for attendees.
