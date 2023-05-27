Daughters of the American Revolution

Daughters of the American Revolution members offer thanks to Jack Birkner, a Korean war lieutenant injured in the first few minutes of an assault. Pictured (l-r) are Sarah Hudgins, Patty Jensen, Jack Birkner (honoree), Marla Menard (honoree’s daughter), Mary Lou Birkner, Hazel Foltyn and Denise Raybon. A former Leader-News columnist, Hudgins, had previously written about Birkner’s efforts and his struggle to recover from his injuries, a piece of history available in the El Campo Library.

All are invited to attend one or both of the Memorial Day observances in El Campo Monday, honoring the fallen who gave their lives in service, often on the fields of battle.

Each hour-long event includes traditional flag raisings and recognitions designed to offer thanks along with a promise that the efforts of these men and women will not be forgotten.

